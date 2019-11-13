शहर चुनें

DRDO: First night time arrested landing of LCA Navy carried out successfully

डीआरडीओ ने किया कमाल, रात के वक्त भी हल्के लड़ाकू विमान की कामयाब अरेस्टेड लैंडिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 05:52 PM IST
तेजस लड़ाकू विमान (फाइल फोटो)
तेजस लड़ाकू विमान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
रक्षा अनुसंधान और विकास संगठन ने पहली बार रात के वक्त भी हल्के लड़ाकू विमान की सफलतापूर्वक अरेस्टेड लैंडिंग का करिश्मा कर दिखाया। 12 नवंबर को शाम 6.45 बजे एसबीटीएफ गोवा विमान की कामयाबी के साथ अरेस्टेड लैंडिंग कराई गई। इस वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं कि किस तरह विमान ने लैंडिंग की।
बता दें कि हल्के और अरेस्टेड लैंडिंग वाले विमानों को ही नौसेना में शामिल किया जाता है। कई मौकों पर नौसेना के विमानों को युद्धपोत पर लैंड कराना पड़ता है। युद्धपोत एक निश्चित भार ही उठा सकता है, इसलिए विमानों का हल्का होना जरूरी है।

इसके अलावा आमतौर पर युद्धपोत पर बने रनवे की लंबाई निश्चित होती है। ऐसे में लड़ाकू विमानों को लैंडिंग के दौरान रफ्तार कम करते हुए, छोटे रनवे में जल्दी रुकना पड़ता है। यहां पर लड़ाकू विमानों को रोकने में अरेस्टेड लैंडिंग काम आती है।
