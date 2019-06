केंद्र ने चार राज्यों को चिट्ठी लिखकर आयुष्मान भारत योजना से जुड़ने का किया अनुरोध

Union Health&Family Welfare Minister,Dr.Harsh Vardhan,has written to the Chief Ministers of Delhi,Odisha,Telangana,&West Bengal urging them to join the Government of India’s flagship health protection scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). (File pic) pic.twitter.com/WH0LICWTn7