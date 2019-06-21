शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Donald Trump changed decision to attack on Iran saying He is in no hurry

हमले से 10 मिनट पहले ट्रंप ने बदला फैसला, कहा- ईरान पर कार्रवाई की कोई जल्दी नहीं

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 08:39 PM IST
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि उन्हें ईरान पर हमला करने की कोई जल्दी नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि ईरान द्वारा अमेरिकी ड्रोन को गिराने के बाद हम जवाबी कार्रवाई के लिए तैयार थे, लेकिन बड़ी संख्या में लोगों के प्रभावित होने की आशंका के चलते यह निर्णय वापस ले लिया गया। बता दें कि ईरान ने गुरुवार को दावा किया था कि उसने अपने हवाई क्षेत्र का उल्लंघन होने पर अमेरिकी सैन्य निगरानी ड्रोन के मार गिराया था। 
ट्वीट्स की एक शृंखला में ट्रंप ने पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा पर भी सवाल उठाया। उन्होंने कहा, 'राष्ट्रपति ओबामा (तत्कालीन) ने ईरान को 150 बिलियन डॉलर के साथ 1.8 बिलियन डॉलर नकद देकर बेहद खराब और भयानक सौदा किया था। ईरान बड़ी मुसीबत में था और उन्होंने (ओबामा) ने उसे इससे बाहर निकाला। उन्होंने ईरान को परमाणु हथियारों के लिए रास्ता उपलब्ध कराया और जवाब में धन्यवाद कहने के स्थान पर ईरान अमेरिका के खिलाफ ही खड़ा हो गया।'


ट्रंप ने आगे कहा, 'मैंने वह सौदा रद्द कर दिया और कड़े प्रतिबंध लगाए। मेरे राष्ट्रपति बनने के दिन से आज वह (ईरान) बहुत कमजोर हो गया है। पहले वह मध्य-पूर्व में बड़ी समस्याएं खड़ी करते थे। आज वह शांत पड़ गए हैं।' 


उन्होंने कहा, 'सोमवार को उन्होंने (ईरान ने) अंतरराष्ट्रीय जल क्षेत्र में उड़ रहे एक मानव रहित ड्रोन को मार गिराया। हम तीन अलग-अलग स्थानों पर हमला करने के लिए तैयार थे। जब मैंने पूछा कि इस हमले में कितने लोगों की मौत होगी। एक जनरल ने उत्तर दिया कि 150 लोगों की मौत होनी तय है। हमले से 10 मिनट पहले मैंने ऐसा करने से रोक दिया।'


ट्रंप ने कहा, 'मैं किसी जल्दी में नहीं हूं। हमारी सेना नई है, कार्य प्रतिक्रिया के लिए तैयार है और दुनिया में सबसे बेहतर है। कल रात ही कुछ और प्रतिबंध जोड़े गए हैं। ईरान के पास परमाणु हथियार नहीं हो सकते, न कि अमेरिका के खिलाफ और न ही दुनिया के खिलाफ!'

america donald trump america iran iran barack obama iran shot down us drone america vs iran latest news
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

