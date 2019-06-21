हमले से 10 मिनट पहले ट्रंप ने बदला फैसला, कहा- ईरान पर कार्रवाई की कोई जल्दी नहीं

विज्ञापन

President Obama made a desperate and terrible deal with Iran - Gave them 150 Billion Dollars plus I.8 Billion Dollars in CASH! Iran was in big trouble and he bailed them out. Gave them a free path to Nuclear Weapons, and SOON. Instead of saying thank you, Iran yelled..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

....Death to America. I terminated deal, which was not even ratified by Congress, and imposed strong sanctions. They are a much weakened nation today than at the beginning of my Presidency, when they were causing major problems throughout the Middle East. Now they are Bust!.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

....On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

....proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि उन्हें ईरान पर हमला करने की कोई जल्दी नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि ईरान द्वारा अमेरिकी ड्रोन को गिराने के बाद हम जवाबी कार्रवाई के लिए तैयार थे, लेकिन बड़ी संख्या में लोगों के प्रभावित होने की आशंका के चलते यह निर्णय वापस ले लिया गया। बता दें कि ईरान ने गुरुवार को दावा किया था कि उसने अपने हवाई क्षेत्र का उल्लंघन होने पर अमेरिकी सैन्य निगरानी ड्रोन के मार गिराया था।ट्वीट्स की एक शृंखला में ट्रंप ने पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा पर भी सवाल उठाया। उन्होंने कहा, 'राष्ट्रपति ओबामा (तत्कालीन) ने ईरान को 150 बिलियन डॉलर के साथ 1.8 बिलियन डॉलर नकद देकर बेहद खराब और भयानक सौदा किया था। ईरान बड़ी मुसीबत में था और उन्होंने (ओबामा) ने उसे इससे बाहर निकाला। उन्होंने ईरान को परमाणु हथियारों के लिए रास्ता उपलब्ध कराया और जवाब में धन्यवाद कहने के स्थान पर ईरान अमेरिका के खिलाफ ही खड़ा हो गया।'ट्रंप ने आगे कहा, 'मैंने वह सौदा रद्द कर दिया और कड़े प्रतिबंध लगाए। मेरे राष्ट्रपति बनने के दिन से आज वह (ईरान) बहुत कमजोर हो गया है। पहले वह मध्य-पूर्व में बड़ी समस्याएं खड़ी करते थे। आज वह शांत पड़ गए हैं।'उन्होंने कहा, 'सोमवार को उन्होंने (ईरान ने) अंतरराष्ट्रीय जल क्षेत्र में उड़ रहे एक मानव रहित ड्रोन को मार गिराया। हम तीन अलग-अलग स्थानों पर हमला करने के लिए तैयार थे। जब मैंने पूछा कि इस हमले में कितने लोगों की मौत होगी। एक जनरल ने उत्तर दिया कि 150 लोगों की मौत होनी तय है। हमले से 10 मिनट पहले मैंने ऐसा करने से रोक दिया।'ट्रंप ने कहा, 'मैं किसी जल्दी में नहीं हूं। हमारी सेना नई है, कार्य प्रतिक्रिया के लिए तैयार है और दुनिया में सबसे बेहतर है। कल रात ही कुछ और प्रतिबंध जोड़े गए हैं। ईरान के पास परमाणु हथियार नहीं हो सकते, न कि अमेरिका के खिलाफ और न ही दुनिया के खिलाफ!'