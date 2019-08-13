शहर चुनें

Digvijay Singh Targeted on BJP on Pulwama Attack in Jammu Kashmir

पुलवामा के बहाने दिग्विजय का हमला, 'सवाल उठाने वाले को गद्दार करार दे दिया जाता है'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Aug 2019 05:34 PM IST
दिग्विजय सिंह
दिग्विजय सिंह - फोटो : एएनआई
कांग्रेस नेता दिग्विजय सिंह ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में हुए पुलवामा हमले को लेकर केंद्र सरकार पर फिर निशाना साधा है। दिग्विजय ने कहा, 'जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल ने खुद कहा कि पुलवामा हमला खुफिया विफलता थी। यदि किसी और देश में ऐसी घटना होती तो यदि प्रधानमंत्री से नहीं तो गृह मंत्री से जरूर इस्तीफा ले लिया जाता। लेकिन यहां, जो सवाल उठाता है उसे गद्दार करार दे दिया जाता है।'
बता दें कि इस साल 14 फरवरी को जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ (केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल) के काफिले को जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के आत्मघाती हमलावर ने निशाना बनाया था। इस हमले में 40 जवान शहीद हो गए थे। 26 फरवरी 2019 को भारतीय वायु सेना ने पाकिस्तान स्थित आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के प्रशिक्षण शिविरों को निशाना बनाते हुए तबाह कर दिया था।
digvijay singh pulwama attack intelligence failure jammu kashmir bjp congress
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more.

