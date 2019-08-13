पुलवामा के बहाने दिग्विजय का हमला, 'सवाल उठाने वाले को गद्दार करार दे दिया जाता है'

Digvijaya Singh, Congress: Jammu & Kashmir Governor himself had said that there was an intelligence failure (Pulwama attack), had it been any other country Home Minister would have been forced to resign, if not the PM. But here, whoever raised questions was declared a traitor. pic.twitter.com/9yxske6Sb1— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज जम्मू-कश्मीर में प्रतिबंध के खिलाफ सुनाई हुई है। जिसपर कोर्ट का कहना है कि हालात रातों रात सामान्य नहीं हो सकते, कुछ हो गया तो कौन जिम्मेदारी लेगा।
13 अगस्त 2019