Gold Seized: मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर 7.87 करोड़ का 15 किलो सोना जब्त, सात यात्री गिरफ्तार

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर तैनात सीमा शुल्क (Customs) विभाग की टीम को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। टीम ने 11 व 12 अक्तूबर को चार अलग-अलग मामलों में कार्रवाई कर 15 किलो सोना जब्त किया है। इसकी कीमत 7.87 करोड़ रुपये है।

Mumbai Airport Customs seized 15 kg of gold valued at Rs 7.87 crores on October 11 and 12 in four cases and foreign currency worth Rs 22 lakh in two different cases. Seven passengers were arrested: Customs pic.twitter.com/DvD4OdewpP