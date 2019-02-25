शहर चुनें

Criminal Defamation: Priya ramani got bail on 10,000 personal bond from Delhi Court

आपराधिक मानहानि: 10 हजार रुपये के निजी मुचलके पर प्रिया रमानी को मिली जमानत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 Feb 2019 11:19 AM IST
पत्रकार प्रिया रमानी
पत्रकार प्रिया रमानी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पत्रकार प्रिया रमानी आज दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट के सामने पेश हुईं। अदालत ने उन्हें पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री एमजे अकबर की ओर से दायर आपराधिक मानहानि के मामले में समन भेजा था। पत्रकार प्रिया रमानी को जमानत दी। उन्हें अदालत ने 10,000 रुपये के निजी मुचलके पर जमानत दे दी है। इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई की 10 अप्रैल है।
जमानत मिलने के बाद प्रिया रमानी ने कहा, 'मेरे खिलाफ आरोप तय करने की अगली तारीख 10 अप्रैल है। इसके बाद मुझे अपनी कहानी बताने का मौका मिलेगा। सच्चाई ही मेरा बचाव है।'


criminal defamation priya ramani personal bond mj akbar आपराधिक मानहानि प्रिया रमानी
24 फरवरी 2019

