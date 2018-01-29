अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Country's largest carmaker Maruti to invest Rs 4,000 crore

देश की सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनी मारुति करेगी 4,000 करोड़ का निवेश

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 11:59 PM IST
Country's largest carmaker Maruti to invest Rs 4,000 crore
Maruti Suzuki India
देश की सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनी मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया (एमएसआई) अगले वित्त वर्ष में नए उत्पादों का विकास सहित पूंजीगत खर्च पर 4,000 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश करेगी। कंपनी के प्रबंध निदेशक केनिची अयुकावा ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने कहा कि कंपनी अगले वित्त वर्ष में भी दहाई अंक में वृद्धि का लक्ष्य तय कर रही है। चालू वित्त वर्ष में भी कंपनी की वृद्धि दहाई अंक में रहने की उम्मीद है। 2018-19 के लिए पूंजीगत खर्च के बारे में पूछे जाने पर अयुकावा ने बताया कि कंपनी 4,000 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश करेगी। 

अगले वित्त वर्ष में कंपनी के योजनाबद्ध निवेश का उल्लेख करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि इस निवेश का इस्तेमाल नए उत्पादों के विकास, इंजीनियरिंग, संयंत्र की मरम्मत तथा नेटवर्क के विकास के लिए किया जाएगा।

RELATED

कंपनी अगले 12-18 महीनों में नई स्विफ्ट सहित चार नए वाहनों को लॉन्च कर सकती है। कंपनी के नेटवर्क विस्तार कार्यक्रम पर टिप्पणी करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि साल 2020 तक सेल्स व सर्विस आउटलेट्स की संख्या 5,000 तक पहुंचाने का लक्ष्य है। 
maruti india car employment

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Kylie Jenner builds mansion worth 15 crore for her baby
Hollywood

20 साल की एक्ट्रेस ने होने वाले के लिए बनवाया 15 करोड़ का घर, अब ब्‍वॉयफ्रेंड कर रहा अवॉयड

29 जनवरी 2018

actress rakhi sawant share her kissing scene experience video
Bollywood

आधी बोतल शराब पीकर Kiss देने गई ये एक्ट्रेस, 55 रीटेक के बाद भी नहीं कर पाईं तो....

29 जनवरी 2018

Where are the most deaths due to selfie
National

जानलेवा सेल्फी: जानिए कहां होती हैं इसके कारण सबसे अधिक मौतें?

29 जनवरी 2018

Rapper Chandan Shetty winner of the bigg boss 5 kannad winner
Television

Bigg Boss: शिल्पा शिंदे के बाद अब ये कंटेस्टेंट बना शो का विनर, पहली बार अलग फॉर्मेट से खेला गया खेल

29 जनवरी 2018

Three Questions Every Girl Asks Her Boyfriend
Relationship

लड़की पूछे ये 3 सवाल, तो 'ना' होना चाहिए आपका जवाब, वर्ना...

29 जनवरी 2018

Singer Sanjeevani Bhelande Gives You Five Reasons Why You Should Visit Bhutan
Stress Management

यह है धरती की सबसे खुशहाल जगह, सर्दियों में बढ़ जाता है रोमांच

29 जनवरी 2018

Banarasi Malaiyo Is Sweet Prepared With Dew And Milk
Healthy Food

बनारसी मलइयो: ओस की बूंद से बनती है यह मिठाई, सिर्फ तीन महीने इसे चखने का मौका

29 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone film padmaavat 4th day box office collection
Bollywood

4 दिन में ही 'पद्मावत' के आगे धराशायी हुई 'बाहुबली', देश-विदेश में भी मचाया तहलका

29 जनवरी 2018

chandra pradosh vrat importance and its significance
Festivals

प्रदोष व्रत आज, शिव आराधना से आती है सुख-समृद्धि, जानिए इसका महत्व

29 जनवरी 2018

daily rashifal or rashiphal 29th january
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों की आमदनी में इजाफा होगा, जानें अपना राशिफल

29 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Ministers in NDA Government absent again from the BAC meeting
India News

सरकार के संसदीय प्रबंधकों की फिर खुली कलई, बीएसी की बैठक से नदारद रहे सरकार के मंत्री

सदन की कार्यवाही को सूचारू रूप से चलाने और सांसदों की उपस्थिति सुनिश्चित करने के मामले को लेकर संसद के हर सत्र में खुद पीएम मोदी अपने नेताओं को नसीहत देते रहे हैं।

29 जनवरी 2018

survey shows unmarried women uses more condoms than married couples
India News

कॉन्डम यूज करने वालों में अविवाहित महिलाओं की संख्या सबसे ज्यादा

29 जनवरी 2018

Central Government should help in the PIL hearing on right to education says Supreme Court
India News

शिक्षा का अधिकार पर पीआईएल की सुनवाई में केंद्र को मदद करनी चाहिए: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

29 जनवरी 2018

Muslim woman of Kerala faces death threats on social media for firday prayers
India News

केरल: जुमे की नमाज पढ़ाने वाली महिला इमाम को जान से मारने की धमकी

29 जनवरी 2018

Congress President Rahul gandhi meghalaya visit cancelled after chopper rejected by SPG
India News

20 साल पुराना चॉपर मिलने पर राहुल गांधी का मेघालय दौरा रद्द, SPG ने किया रिजेक्ट

29 जनवरी 2018

people have trust on narendra modi government and china become number one
India News

मोदी सरकार पर लोगों का भरोसा बरकरार, चीन बना नंबर वन

29 जनवरी 2018

president ramnath kovind speech on budget session arun jaitley modi government
India News

देश में एक साथ हों चुनाव, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद के अभिभाषण की बड़ी बातें...

29 जनवरी 2018

prime minister narendra modi said budget will fulfill the expectations of people
India News

PM बोले- देश की उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरेगा यह बजट, मुस्लिम महिलाओं को दें तोहफा

29 जनवरी 2018

malegaon case: Supreme Court seeks reply of Maharashtra government and NIA on Purohit petition
India News

मलेगांव ब्लास्ट केसः SC ने पुरोहित की याचिका पर महाराष्ट्र सरकार और NIA से मांगा जवाब

29 जनवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: Triple talaq bill will be passed in the budget session of Parliament
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: जनता को उम्‍मीद, 'तीन तलाक' विरोधी बिल बजट सत्र में पास हो सकेगा

29 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

देखिए, मोदी सरकार के पिछले चार बजट में क्या जनता के हाथ क्या लगा?

मोदी सरकार अपने चार साल पूरे करने वाली है। अभी तक केंद्र की बीजेपी सरकार ने कुल चार बजट पेश किए हैं। इस साल मोदी सरकार अपना आखिरी पूर्ण बजट पेश करने वाली है।

29 जनवरी 2018

india is running out of water 3:00

गंगा-यमुना का देश बूंद बूंद पानी को तरसेगा, इस कतार में शामिल हुआ भारत

29 जनवरी 2018

FARMER DRANK POISON OUTSIDE MAHARASHTRA SECRETARIAT DIES, SON DEMAND JUSTICE AND COMPENSATION 1:21

महाराष्ट्र के इस किसान ने 'आत्महत्या' से पहले बेटे के लिए छोड़ा ये मार्मिक संदेश

29 जनवरी 2018

Big things about President Ramnath Kovind's speech 5:36

एक देश-एक चुनाव को लेकर राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने कही ये बड़ी बात

29 जनवरी 2018

MODI GOVERNMENT MINISTER GIRIRAJ SINGH LASHED SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI ON PADMAAVAT 2:04

केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने पद्मावत को लेकर दिया विवादित बयान

29 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

To compete Maruti And Hyundai Volkswagen To Launch Affordable Cars In India
Auto News

मारुति और हुंडई को टक्कर देने सस्ती कार लाने जा रही Volkswagen

25 दिसंबर 2017

maruti to rebrand its showroom in line with nexa arena, rebrand and designing
Business

मारूति करेगी अपने शोरूमों का कायाकल्प, नेक्सा की तर्ज पर होगा डिजाइन, रिब्रांडिंग

31 अगस्त 2017

maruti introduced i Create for swift
Auto News

मारुति सुजुकी ने पेश किया स्विफ्ट 'i Create', कार में नजर आएगी आपकी झलक

26 अगस्त 2017

Hyundai launches all new Verna In India, know its price and specification
Auto News

हुंडई ने लॉन्च की नई वरना, मारुति सियाज और होंडा सिटी से होगा मुकाबला

22 अगस्त 2017

maruti launched its all new ciaz-s in india
Auto News

मारुति ने लॉन्च किया सियाज का नया वेरिएंट, इन कारों से होगा मुकाबला

18 अगस्त 2017

maruti suzuki launches celerio limited edition
Auto News

मारुति सुजुकी ने लॉन्च किया सेलेरियो कार का लिमिटेड एडिशन मॉडल

6 अगस्त 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.