congress sees lok sabha election link to the arrest of Nirav modi

लंदन में नीरव मोदी की गिरफ्तारी को कांग्रेस ने चुनाव से जोड़ा 

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 04:02 PM IST
नीरव मोदी तब और अब
नीरव मोदी तब और अब - फोटो : social media/Twitter/TheTelegraph
ख़बर सुनें
पीएनबी घोटाले के आरोपी नीरव मोदी लंदन में गिरफ्तारी को कांग्रेस ने चुनाव से जोड़ा है। कांग्रेस ने कहा है कि नीरव की गिरफ्तारी का संबंध सीधे चुनाव से है। कांग्रेस ने कहा कि पहले तो उसे फरार होने दिया गया और अब उसे वापस लाया जा रहा है। 
कांग्रेस नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने कहा कि नीरव मोदी को चुनाव के मद्देनजर वापस लाया जा रहा है। चुनाव के बाद सरकार उसे वापस भेज देगी। 


 

congress lok sabha elections 2019 nirav modi mehul choksi pnb scam westminster court nirav modi arrested
