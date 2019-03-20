लंदन में नीरव मोदी की गिरफ्तारी को कांग्रेस ने चुनाव से जोड़ा 

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress on Nirav Modi arrested in London: They (BJP) had only helped him flee the country, now they are bringing him back. They are bringing him back for the elections, they will send him back after elections. pic.twitter.com/JNYGnJYlkP— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019
भगोड़े हीरा कारोबारी नीरव मोदी को लंदन में बुधवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के मुख्य आरोपी नीरव मोदी दुनिया की डायमंड कैपिटल कहे जाने बेल्जियम के एंटवर्प शहर के मशहूर डायमंड ब्रोकर परिवार से ताल्लुक रखता है।
20 मार्च 2019