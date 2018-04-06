In our culture, a man & his character are known by the phraseology he depicts & states, manner in which Amit Shah used abusive language, calling entire opposition animals & names, reflects that it is language of a leader who's lost the battle even before it started: RS Surjewala pic.twitter.com/ycDPs9Qrb5— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
फेसबुक की इंस्टेंट मेसेजिंग सेवा व्हाट्सएप के निजता सुरक्षा मानकों पर भी सवाल उठ रहे हैं।
6 अप्रैल 2018