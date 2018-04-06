शहर चुनें

विपक्ष की तुलना जानवरों से करने पर कांग्रेस ने शाह को घेरा, कहा- हार चुकी है भाजपा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 06 Apr 2018 07:51 PM IST
भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह द्वारा विपक्षी पार्टियों की तुलना जानवरों से करने पर कांग्रेस ने तीखा पलटवार किया है। पार्टी नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि 'हमारी संस्कृति में एक आदमी और उसके चरित्र  का पता उसके द्वारा इस्तेमाल किए गए शब्दों से पता चलता है लेकिन अमित शाह ने पूरे विपक्ष की तुलना जानवरों से की जिससे साफ है यह एक ऐसे नेता की भाषा है जो लड़ाई शुरू होने से पहले ही हार चुके हैं।'
 


शाह ने शुक्रवार को 39वां भाजपा स्थापना दिवस के दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि 'मोदी जी की जो बाढ़ आयी है उसके डर से सांप, बिल्ली, नेवला सब मिलकर चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। 2019 का चुनाव मोदी जी के काम पर लड़ना है और जीतना है। ये भारतीय जनता पार्टी का स्वर्ण काल नहीं है, भाजपा का स्वर्ण काल तब आएगा जब पश्चिम बंगाल, ओडिशा और 2019 में भाजपा की सरकार बनेगी।'

दरअसल शाह का इशारा तीसरे मोर्चे की कवायद में जुटे नेताओं की तरफ था। उल्लेखनीय है कि इन दिनों आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडु और टीएमसी अध्यक्ष और पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी 2019 से पहले तीसरे मोर्चे की कवायद में जुटे हैं। वहीं हाल ही में हुए यूपी उपचुनाव में बसपा ने सपा को समर्थन दिया था।

