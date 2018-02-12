अपना शहर चुनें

तीन राज्यों में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए कांग्रेस ने कसी कमर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 11:41 AM IST
Congress is ready to fight for the assembly elections in three states
तीन राज्यों में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए कांग्रेस ने कमर कस ली है। मेघालय, नागालैंड और त्रिपुरा में कांग्रेस जोर-शोर से चुनावी कैंपेन चला रही है। जबकि यहां उसका पहले भी गढ़ रहा है। कांग्रेस की कोशिश है कि वो मेघालय में सत्ता में आए और इसके लिए वह कठिन परिश्रम करती दिखाई दे रही है।

वहीं नागालैंड और त्रिपुरा में भी पार्टी अपनी जीत सुनिश्चित करने की कोशिश कर रही है। 2016 में कांग्रेस को असम में हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा था, उसके हाथ से मणिपुर भी चला गया था जिसके बाद वह बीजेपी को यह मौका नहीं देना चाहती कि दोबारा इन तीन राज्यों में उसका प्रदर्शन खराब रहे। 

हालांकि कांग्रेस इस बात को स्वीकार कर रही है कि वह कठिन चुनौतियों का सामना कर रही है। पार्टी से जुड़े एक रणनीतिकार ने बताया कि हम घर-घर जाकर लोगों से मिल रहे हैं और अपना 100 फीसदी दे रहे हैं। 

आपको बता दें कि तीन राज्यों(मेघालय, नागालैंड और त्रिपुरा) में विधानसभा चुनाव होने हैं जिसके लिए बीजेपी और कांग्रेस दोनों ही पार्टियां अपना पूरा जोर लगा रही हैं। 
