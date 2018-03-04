शहर चुनें

तीसरे मोर्चे पर छत्तीसगढ़ के CM का पलटवार, कहा- दुनिया की कोई ताकत भाजपा को रोक नहीं सकती

Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 09:55 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh statement over third front
नॉर्थ-ईस्ट में भाजपा के पक्ष में नतीजे आने के बाद तेलंगाना के सीएम के चंद्रशेखर राव ने तीसर मोर्चे की वकालत की है। त्रिपुरा मेघालय और नगालैंड विधानसभा चुनाव नतीजे आने के बाद सीएम राव ने तीसरे मोर्चे के गठन की जरूरत पर बल देते हुए कहा है कि वह इसमें किसी भी तरह की भूमिका अदा करने के लिए तैयार हैं।
सीएम चंद्रशेखर राव ने यह बयान त्रिपुरा, मेघालय और नगालैंड विधानसभा चुनाव के परिणाम भाजपा के पक्ष में आने के बाद दिया।

चंद्रशेखर राव के इस बयान पर छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह ने पलटवार किया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि 'अब चाहे कितने भी फ्रंट हो जाए भाजपा को दुनिया की कोई ताक रोक नहीं सकती।'
 



बता दें कि शिवसेना के बाद आंध्र प्रदेश की तेलगू देशम पार्टी (तेदपा) भी राजग को सियासी झटका देने का मन बना चुकी है। आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू भाजपा से अलग हटकर राष्ट्रीय स्तर भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों ही राष्ट्रीय दलों की मुश्किलें बढ़ाने के लिए दोबारा से तीसरा मोर्चा के गठन में भूमिका निभा सकते हैं। तेदपा सूत्रों के अनुसार भाजपा ने यदि नायडू को भाव नहीं दिया तो वे जल्द ही राजग से अलग होने का ऐलान भी कर सकते हैं। 
