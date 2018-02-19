अपना शहर चुनें

CBI ने पंजाब नेशनल बैंक पर कसा शिकंजा, घोटाले वाली मुंबई ब्रांच को किया सील

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 10:00 AM IST
CBI sealed Punjab National Bank Mumbai Branch
ब्रांच सील
सीबीआई ने पंजाब नेशनल बैंक पर शिकंजा कसते हुए मुंबई में एमसीबी ब्रेडी हाउस ब्रांच को सील कर दिया है। यह शाखा पीएनबी स्कैम से संबंधित है। आपको बता दें कि रविवार को नीरव मोदी के प्रमुख वित्त अधिकारी विपुल अंबानी मुंबई में सीबीआई के सामने उपस्थित हुए थे।
 

पीएनबी के 11400 करोड़ रुपये घोटाला मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने रविवार को 11 राज्यों में 45 जगहों पर छापेमारी की थी। इस दौरान 20 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति जब्त की गई थी। इस तरह अब तक छापेमारी में करीब 5700 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति जब्त की जा चुकी है। जांच एजेंसी ने पटना, लखनऊ समेत 45 जगहों की तलाशी ली थी। 
 
ईडी के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि एजेंसी ने बंगलूरू में 10, दिल्ली में सात, मुंबई और कोलकाता के पांच-पांच, हैदराबाद और चंडीगढ़ में चार-चार जगहों पर तलाशी अभियान चलाया था। इसके अलावा पटना, लखनऊ, चेन्नई और गुवाहाटी में भी कई जगहों पर छापेमारी की गई थी। अब तक इस मामले में 5700 करोड़ की संपत्ति जब्त हो चुकी है। 

