Hindi News ›   India News ›   CBI registered case against 7 officers of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

सीबीआई ने हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स के सात अधिकारियों के खिलाफ दर्ज किया मुकदमा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Oct 2018 11:03 PM IST
CBI registered case against 7 officers of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
एयरोस्पेस क्षेत्र की प्रसिद्ध कंपनी हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड के अधिकारियों पर भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप लगा है। सीबीआई ने हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड के सात अधिकारियों के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। सीबीआई ने आरोप लगाया है कि जनवरी 2018 से अगस्त 2018 तक ठेकेदारों को भुगतान करने में इन अधिकारियों ने जालसाजी की है और कंपनी के धन का दुरुपयोग किया है। 
