एयरोस्पेस क्षेत्र की प्रसिद्ध कंपनी हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड के अधिकारियों पर भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप लगा है। सीबीआई ने हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड के सात अधिकारियों के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। सीबीआई ने आरोप लगाया है कि जनवरी 2018 से अगस्त 2018 तक ठेकेदारों को भुगतान करने में इन अधिकारियों ने जालसाजी की है और कंपनी के धन का दुरुपयोग किया है।

CBI registers case against 7 officials of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) over corruption charges. It is alleged that around Rs. 5 crore have been paid to the contractors from Jan to Aug 2018 based on forgery and misappropriation of company funds. pic.twitter.com/fyPPhLe5Lw