CBI registers case against 7 officials of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) over corruption charges. It is alleged that around Rs. 5 crore have been paid to the contractors from Jan to Aug 2018 based on forgery and misappropriation of company funds. pic.twitter.com/fyPPhLe5Lw
एफएसएसएआई ने चेतावनी जारी करते हुए कहा कि विदेश से आने वाली दालों में ‘जहर’ हो सकता है। भारतीय खाद्य सुरक्षा और मानक प्राधिकरण ने मूंग और मसूर की दाल में जहरीले कीटनाशक तत्व होने का अंदेशा जाहिर किया है।
24 अक्टूबर 2018