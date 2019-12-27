शहर चुनें

नागरिकता कानून: इमामों के प्रमुख इलयासी की अपील- शांति से करें विरोध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 27 Dec 2019 01:40 PM IST
Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi
Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi - फोटो : ANI
ऑल इंडिया इमाम ऑर्गनाइजेशन के मुखिया इमाम उमर अहमद इलयासी ने नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का शांतिपूर्वक विरोध करने की अपील की है। इलयासी ने कहा कि विरोध प्रदर्शन करना आपका लोकतांत्रिक हथियार है, लेकिन यह शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से होने चाहिए।
उन्होंने कहा कि मैं सभी नागरिकों से अपील करना चाहता हूं कि शांति बनाए रखनी चाहिए। विरोध प्रदर्शन करना हमारा लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार है और हमें शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से ऐसा करना चाहिए। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि 50 सदस्यों का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात करेगा।

बता दें कि ऑल इंडिया इमाम ऑर्गनाइजेशन से देश भर के करीब पांच लाख इमाम जुड़े हुए हैं। दुनिया भर में इसे इमामों के सबसे बड़े संगठन के तौर पर जाना जाता है।



 
सलमान खान के जन्मदिन का जश्न, पार्टी में पहुंचे कैटरीना, सोनाक्षी समेत कई सितारे

सलमान खान ने अपना जन्मदिन शानदार तरीके से मनाया। सलमान के 54वें जन्मदिन पर बॉलीवुड के कई सितारे नजर आए। सोनाझी सिन्हा, कैटरीना कैफ, विद्या बालन सहित कई चेहरे यहां दिखाई दिए।

27 दिसंबर 2019

Farmer builds PM Modi’s temple in TN’s Tiruchirappalli narendra modi 1:55

मिलिए पीएम मोदी के मुरीद किसान से, प्रधानमंत्री के लिए बनवा डाला मंदिर

27 दिसंबर 2019

प्लेन क्रैश 1:19

कजाकिस्तान में बड़ा विमान हादसा, दो मंजिला इमारत से टकराया विमान, 100 लोग थे सवार

27 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी न्यूज 1:39

यूपी में शांति बहाली को लेकर उठाया गया कदम, कई जिलों में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद

26 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस 1:04

यूपी के गोरखपुर में सुरक्षा बल का फ्लैग मार्च, सुरक्षा की भावना पैदा करना मकसद

26 दिसंबर 2019

