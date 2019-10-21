बसपा नेता ने मतदान केंद्र पर फेंकी स्याही, कहा- ईवीएम मुर्दाबाद, ईवीएम नहीं चलेगा

#WATCH Thane: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, Sunil Khambe threw ink on the EVM at a polling booth while voting for #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls was underway today. He was raising slogans of "EVM murdabad" & "EVM nahi chalega". He was later taken to a police station by police. pic.twitter.com/92MnGO2IEa