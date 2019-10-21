शहर चुनें

BSP leader Sunil Khambe threw ink on EVM at a polling booth while voting in Maharashtra

बसपा नेता ने मतदान केंद्र पर फेंकी स्याही, कहा- ईवीएम मुर्दाबाद, ईवीएम नहीं चलेगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 07:35 PM IST
बसपा नेता सियाही फेंकते हुए
बसपा नेता सियाही फेंकते हुए - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बसपा) नेता सुनील खंबे द्वारा ईवीएम और मतदान केंद्र पर स्याही फेंकने का मामला सामने आया है। सुनील खंबे एक मतदान केंद्र पर वोट डालने के लिए पहुंचे थे। अचानक ही उन्होंने स्याही निकाली और ईवीएम और मतदान केंद्र पर फेंकनी शुरू कर दी। 
स्याही फेंकने के साथ सुनील खंबे ने ईवीएम मुर्दाबाद, ईवीएम नहीं चलेगा का नारा बोलना शुरू कर दिया। मतदान केंद्र पर मौजूद पुलिस ने सुनील को पकड़ लिया और स्याही फेंकने से रोकने की कोशिश की। इसके बाद पुलिस उन्हें थाने ले गई। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। 
 


महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए मतदान पूरा हो चुका है। वोटर अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर चुके हैं और अब नतीजों के लिए 24 अक्तूबर का इंतजार है। मतदाताओं से लेकर राजनीतिक पार्टियों और नेताओं तक की नजर फिलहाल नतीजों से पहले आने वाले रुझानों पर है। 
sunil khambe maharashtra assembly elections maharashtra exit polls bahujan samaj party
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

