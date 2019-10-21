बसपा नेता ने मतदान केंद्र पर फेंकी स्याही, कहा- ईवीएम मुर्दाबाद, ईवीएम नहीं चलेगा

#WATCH Thane: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, Sunil Khambe threw ink on the EVM at a polling booth while voting for #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls was underway today. He was raising slogans of "EVM murdabad" & "EVM nahi chalega". He was later taken to a police station by police. pic.twitter.com/92MnGO2IEa— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
हरियाणा में जैसे ही मतदान शुरू हुआ, सोशल मीडिया पर भी हलचल बढ़ गई। सुबह करीब नौ बजे होंगे, लोगों के मोबाइल फोन पर टिक-टिक होने लगी। यानी व्हाट्सएप पर मैसेज की बाढ़ सी आ गई। जो मैसेज आ रहे थे, वे खट्टर और पूर्व सीएम भूपेन्द्र हुड्डा को लेकर थे।
21 अक्टूबर 2019