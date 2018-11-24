BSP has come to know that orgs like Bhim Army&Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019-Next PM Bahan ji are playing in hands of our opposition from behind curtain. Those running these anti-BSP orgs are telling innocent people of our party in Dalit colonies they'll make Behenji PM: Mayawati pic.twitter.com/Mu1BoH5pFM— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2018
24 नवंबर 2018