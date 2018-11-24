शहर चुनें

मायावती ने कहा- भोले भाले लोगों को भीम आर्मी जैसे संगठन बहका रहे हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 24 Nov 2018 11:15 AM IST
मायावती
मायावती - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बहुजन समाज पार्टी की मुखिया मायावती दिल्ली में प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर रही हैं। मीडिया को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि भीम आर्मी जैसे संगठन बसपा विरोधी हैं। भोले भाले लोगों को भीम आर्मी जैसे संगठन बहका रहे हैं। बसपा के बढ़ते मूमेंट पर ऐसे संगठन रोड़ा है। बसपा सभी धर्मो और जातियों की पार्टी है। व्यक्तिगत स्वार्थ के लिए ऐसे संगठन बन रहे हैं।
mayawati bhim army religion
