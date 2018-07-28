शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Blood Moon: Photographs from the country's longest lunar eclipse

ऐतिहासिक पल: सदी के सबसे लंबे चंद्र ग्रहण की देशभर से तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 28 Jul 2018 04:13 AM IST
Blood Moon: Photographs from the country's longest lunar eclipse
शुक्रवार देर रात करीब 12 बजे सदी का सबसे बड़ा चंद्रग्रहण भारत में शुरू हुआ। इस दौरान चांद पूरी तरह से लाल हो गया, ये चंद्रग्रहण लगभग 4 बजे तक रहा। पुरी दुनिया की निगाहें इस पर टिकी थीं, तो इस ऐतिहासिक पल को देखने के लिए लोग अपने घरों से बाहर निकले हुए थे।
भारत में शुरुआत में तो आंशिक चंद्रग्रहण ही रहा लेकिन बाद में इसने पूर्ण चंद्रग्रहण का रूप ले लिया। देश के कई हिस्सों में चांद के कई तरह के नजारें देखने को मिले। देश के बड़े शहरों में चंद्रग्रहण के दौरान चांद किस तरह दिखा, देखिए।
chandra grahan blood moon eclipse chandra darshan 2018 चंद्र ग्रहण

