महाराष्ट्र: पालघर में रसायन फैक्टरी में विस्फोट, 8 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पालघर Updated Sat, 11 Jan 2020 09:43 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
महाराष्ट्र में पालघर जिले के बोईसर में शनिवार शाम एक रसायन फैक्टरी में विस्फोट हो गया। इस हादसे में आठ लोगों की मौत हो गई। पुलिस प्रवक्ता हेमंत काटकर ने बताया कि फैक्टरी कोलवाडे गांव में स्थित है और यह विस्फोट शाम करीब साढ़े सात बजे हुआ।

विस्फोट इतना जबरदस्त था कि इसे 15 किमी. दूर तक सुना गया। उन्होंने बताया कि फैक्टरी का नाम अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है। मुंबई से 100 किमी दूर बोईसर में महाराष्ट्र औद्योगिक विकास निगम (एमआईडीसी) क्षेत्र में स्थित है।

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि विस्फोट में आठ लोग मारे गये। मलबे से घायल लोगों को निकाला जा रहा है। विस्फोट के बाद आग लग गयी जिस पर काबू पा लिया गया है। मुंबई से 100 किमी. दूर बोईसर में महाराष्ट्र औद्योगिक विकास निगम (एमआईडीसी) क्षेत्र में स्थित है।

सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे ने मृतकों के परिजनों को पांच-पांच रुपये मुआवजा देने का एलान किया है। 



 
blast in chemical blast maharashtra factory
