महाराष्ट्र: पालघर में रसायन फैक्टरी में विस्फोट, 8 की मौत

महाराष्ट्र में पालघर जिले के बोईसर में शनिवार शाम एक रसायन फैक्टरी में विस्फोट हो गया। इस हादसे में आठ लोगों की मौत हो गई। पुलिस प्रवक्ता हेमंत काटकर ने बताया कि फैक्टरी कोलवाडे गांव में स्थित है और यह विस्फोट शाम करीब साढ़े सात बजे हुआ।
Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office: CM Uddhav Thackeray announces financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the family members of those who lost their lives in the fire at the chemical factory in Boisar, today. https://t.co/44UFkKr1vd— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020
11 जनवरी 2020