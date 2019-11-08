शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Maharashtra ›   BJP-Shiv Sena got mandate to form government: Sharad Pawar

सरकार बनाने के लिए भाजपा-शिवसेना को मिला है जनादेश: शरद पवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 05:24 PM IST
शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
एनसीपी मुखिया शरद पवार ने कहा है कि भाजपा-शिवसेना गठबंधन को सरकार बनाने के लिए जनादेश मिला है और उन्हें ही सरकार बनानी चाहिए। रिपब्लिकन पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया के अध्यक्ष रामदास आठवले और मैंने इसपर विचार किया और हम इस बात पर सहमत हैं। 
विज्ञापन
 
शरद पवार ने यह भी कहा कि राज्य में सरकार बनाने की देरी की वजह से सामान्य रूप के साथ ही आर्थिक रूप से भी राज्य को प्रभावित कर रही है।   

बता दें कि देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने आज महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। फडणवीस और राज्य के अन्य मंत्रियों ने शुक्रवार को राजभवन में राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी से मुलाकात की और अपना इस्तीफा सौंपा। हालांकि वह कार्यवाहक मुख्यमंत्री की भूमिका निभाते रहेंगे। फडवणीस ने यह भी कहा कि शिवसेना ने कई बार प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर टिप्पणी की, जिसे स्वीकार नहीं किया जा सकता।

 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

उद्धव ठाकरे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र UPDATE: इधर फडणवीस का इस्तीफा, उधर राउत-शरद पवार की मुलाकात

8 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फणडवीस ने राज्यपाल को सौंपा इस्तीफा
India News

महाराष्ट्र: देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने दिया इस्तीफा, कहा-प्रधानमंत्री पर शिवसेना की टिप्पणी स्वीकार नहीं

8 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने के चार विकल्प, राज्यपाल के हाथ में है समाधान

8 नवंबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
संजय राउत
India News

शिवसेना की भाजपा को दो टूक, कहा- अगर सीएम पद साझा करने पर राजी हों तभी पास आएं

8 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: भाजपा-शिवसेना में खींचतान जारी, कांग्रेस ने बुलाई नवनिर्वाचित विधायकों की बैठक

8 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सियासी संकट में सरकार गठन के ये चार समाधान, अब सबकुछ राज्यपाल पर निर्भर

8 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
sharad pawar ramdas athawale ncp nationalist congress party republican party of india maharashtra live news maharashtra government formation
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

एसपीजी सुरक्षा
India News

गांधी परिवार से वापस ली जाएगी SPG सुरक्षा, जानिए क्या होती है X, Y, Z और Z+ सुरक्षा

8 नवंबर 2019

kbc 11
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के इस सवाल से भड़के यूजर्स, Twitter पर ट्रेंड करने लगा 'बायकॉट केबीसी'

8 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
tis hazari court
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी कोर्ट बवालः एक और वीडियो वायरल, वो मैडम को बचाता रहा, वकील पीटते रहे

8 नवंबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा और युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

VIDEO: लगातार छह छक्के उड़ा देते रोहित शर्मा, बराबर करना चाहते थे युवराज सिंह का रिकॉर्ड

8 नवंबर 2019

वकीलों के आगे हाथ जोड़ हिंसा खत्म करने की अपील करतीं डीसीपी मोनिका
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी: हाथ जोड़कर मिन्नतें करती रहीं डीसीपी, लेकिन वकील करते रहे अभद्रता

8 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
चिन्मयानंद केस
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद मामले में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सच सामने आने पर अधिकारी भी हैरान

8 नवंबर 2019

tv watching
Tech Diary

आप भी देख सकेंगे बिना केबल टीवी कनेक्शन के 150 चैनल्स, बाजार में आया नया ऑफर

8 नवंबर 2019

UP Police in Ayodhya
India News

अयोध्या में हलचल तेज, सीजेआई ने की यूपी के डीजीपी और मुख्य सचिव के साथ बैठक

8 नवंबर 2019

मृतक दीपा गुर्जर और बेटा शौर्य
Rajasthan

'प्रेम त्रिकोण' में पिसा छह साल का बेटा, सास-बहू के इंतकाम की आग में दो परिवार खाक

8 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सियासी संकट में सरकार गठन के ये चार समाधान, अब सबकुछ राज्यपाल पर निर्भर

8 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

विनय कटियार।
India News

पूर्व भाजपा सांसद विनय कटियार को भी नहीं मिलेगी सुरक्षा, अयोध्या फैसले के बीच मामला संवेदनशील

सुप्रीम कोर्ट अयोध्या मामले पर अपना फैसला कभी भी सुना सकता है। इसी बीच सोनिया गांधी, राहुल और प्रियंका गांधी की सुरक्षा का स्तर भी घटाने का फैसला किया गया है। इन तीनों की एसपीजी सुरक्षा चरणबद्ध तरीके से हटाई जाएगी।

8 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नोटबैन
India News

मोदी सरकार के ऐतिहासिक कदम नोटबंदी के 3 साल पूरे, देश के लिए रही कितनी प्रभावी?

8 नवंबर 2019

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi
India News

केंद्र सरकार का बड़ा फैसला: सोनिया, राहुल और प्रियंका की एसपीजी सुरक्षा वापस ली जाएगी

8 नवंबर 2019

एसपीजी सुरक्षा
India News

गांधी परिवार से वापस ली जाएगी SPG सुरक्षा, जानिए क्या होती है X, Y, Z और Z+ सुरक्षा

8 नवंबर 2019

एसपीजी सुरक्षा
India News

हटाई जाएगी गांधी परिवार की एसपीजी सुरक्षा। जानिए कैसे काम करती है एसपीजी?

8 नवंबर 2019

बरामद जाली नोट।
India News

नकली करेंसी पर चोट करने में कामयाब रही नोटबंदी, अब घटने लगे हैं मामले

8 नवंबर 2019

विशेष सुरक्षा समूह - एसपीजी
India News

एसपीजी और एनएसजी इस तरह करते हैं देश की वीआईपी हस्तियों की सुरक्षा

8 नवंबर 2019

मशीन को दिखाते अब्दुल रज्जाक
India News

बोरवेल में गिर बच्चे को बाहर निकालने के लिए युवक ने बनाई मशीन, ऐसे करती है काम

8 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

कर्नाटक: अयोग्य विधायकों ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से उपचुनाव टालने की मांग की, अदालत ने कहा- अर्जी दीजिए

8 नवंबर 2019

CBI
India News

वसूली के आरोप में अपने ही अधिकारी के खिलाफ सीबीआई ने दर्ज किया मामला

8 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

मोदी सरकार के ऐतिहासिक कदम नोटबंदी के 3 साल पूरे, देश के लिए रही कितनी प्रभावी?

9 नवंबर को नोटबंदी को देश में लागू हुए तीन साल हो गए। लेकिन इस बीच जिन मुद्दों आतंकवाद, नकली नोट, काले धन जैसे कई मुद्दों को लेकर केन्द्र की मोदी सरकार ने देश में नोटबंदी की घोषणा की। क्या इन मुद्दों पर देश के लोगों को राहत पहुंच पाई है।

8 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 5:01

बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट हिंदुस्तानी भाऊ पर भड़के एजाज खान, कहा- देश की कुछ तो इज्जत रखो

8 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:09

'सैटेलाइट शंकर' की स्क्रीनिंग में रेखा के आगे फीके पड़े फिल्मी सितारे, मेजबानी में आगे आए जैकी श्रॉफ

8 नवंबर 2019

एसपीजी सुरक्षा 12:39

हटाई जाएगी गांधी परिवार की एसपीजी सुरक्षा। जानिए कैसे काम करती है एसपीजी?

8 नवंबर 2019

एसपीजी 12:40

SPG: कैसे काम करती है वीआईपी सुरक्षा में लगी ये एजेंसी

8 नवंबर 2019

Related

सड़क हादसा
India News

महाराष्ट्र में तेज रफ्तार बनी मौत का कारण, सड़क हादसे में पांच श्रद्धालुओं की मौत

8 नवंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस ने पीएम मोदी को बताया 'आज का तुगलक', राहुल बोले- नोटबंदी आतंकी हमला था

8 नवंबर 2019

के-4 मिसाइल (प्रतीकात्मक)
India News

के-4: समुद्र से परमाणु हमला करने में सक्षम मिसाइल का परीक्षण आज, जद में पूरा पाकिस्तान

8 नवंबर 2019

तहसीलदार कर्मचारी
India News

तेलंगाना: तहसीलदार को जिंदा जलाने के बाद कर्मचारियों में दहशत, रस्सी बांध कर रहे हैं काम

8 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय करेंसी नोट
India News

नोटबंदी क्यों हुई, कब-कब हुई और इसकी जरूरत क्यों आई?

8 नवंबर 2019

चक्रवाती बुलबुल
India News

चक्रवाती तूफान 'बुलबुल' हुआ और भी खतरनाक, पश्चिम बंगाल और ओडिशा में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

8 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited