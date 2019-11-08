सरकार बनाने के लिए भाजपा-शिवसेना को मिला है जनादेश: शरद पवार

Sharad Pawar: Shiv Sena and BJP have got mandate and they should form govt .This is what Ramdas Athawale ji(RPI Chief) and me have discussed and we agreed on this point . Also, the delay in forming government is affecting the state economically and generally as well. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/xRhdJ524jP— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सुप्रीम कोर्ट अयोध्या मामले पर अपना फैसला कभी भी सुना सकता है। इसी बीच सोनिया गांधी, राहुल और प्रियंका गांधी की सुरक्षा का स्तर भी घटाने का फैसला किया गया है। इन तीनों की एसपीजी सुरक्षा चरणबद्ध तरीके से हटाई जाएगी।
8 नवंबर 2019