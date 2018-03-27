बीजेपी के आईटी हेड के ट्वीट पर हंगामा, EC से पहले बताई कर्नाटक चुनाव की तारीख

Certain things may have leaked for which Election Commission will take appropriate action: Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat on the question how BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya had put dates of Karnataka elections on social media pic.twitter.com/pRHTMBvOfN— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अगर दो बालिग अपनी मर्जी से शादी करते हैं तो इसमें किसी को दखलअंदाजी करने का कोई हक नहीं है।
27 मार्च 2018