बीजेपी के आईटी हेड के ट्वीट पर हंगामा, EC से पहले बताई कर्नाटक चुनाव की तारीख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 12:13 PM IST
bjp it head amit malviya share the details of karnataka election before election commision
आज कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए चुनाव आयोग ने तारीख का ऐलान कर दिया। चुनाव आयोग जिस समय तारीख का ऐलान कर रहा था उसी समय बीजेपी के आईटी हेड अमित मालवीय ने एक ट्वीट किया जिसकी वजह से हंगामा हो गया। 
चुनाव आयोग की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस चल रही थी। मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ओपी रावत कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनावों से जुड़ी महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां दे रहे थे। उन्होंने चुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान नहीं किया था। तभी अमित मालवीय का ट्वीट सामने आया जिसमें कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनावों की तारीखों की जानकारी दी गई थी।

हालांकि विवाद बढ़ने के बाद अमित मालवीय ने ट्वीट डिलीट कर दिया। उनके ट्वीट में मतगणना की तारीख सही नहीं निकली। आपको बता दें कि EC के मुताबिक कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनावों में 12 मई को मतदान होगा वहीं 15 मई को मतगणना होगी। वहीं अमित ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा कि चुनाव 12 मई को होंगे और मतगणना 18 मई को होगी। 

अमित मालवीय के ट्वीट से सियासी गलियारों में हंगामा मच गया। सवाल यह उठ रहे हैं कि चुनाव आयोग से पहले अमित मालवीय को कर्नाटक में मतदान और मतगणना की तारीखों के बारे में कैसे पता चला। जब चुनाव आयुक्त ओपी रावत से इस बारे में पूछा गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि मामले की जांच करवायी जायेगी। हालांकि अभी तक बीजेपी की तरफ से इस मामले में किसी भी तरह का बयान सामने नहीं आया है।
 

 

karnataka election 2018 election commission bjp amit malviya

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

