शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   BJP issues a three line whip to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MP

भाजपा ने अपने सभी सांसदों को जारी किया व्हिप, दोनों सदनों में मौजूद रहने को कहा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 10:32 PM IST
संसद भवन
संसद भवन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा ने अपने लोकसभा और राज्यसभा सांसदों को मंगलवार को संसद में रहने को कहा है। इसे लेकर सांसदों को तीन लाइन का व्हिप जारी किया गया है। मंगलवार को दोनों सदनों में कई बिल पेश किए जाने हैं। इसके मद्देनजर सांसदों की उपस्थिति अनिवार्य है। 
विज्ञापन


बताया जा रहा है कि मंगलवार को राज्यसभा में मुस्लिम महिला (प्रोटेक्शन ऑफि राइट्स ऑफ मैरिज) बिल पेश किया जाएगा। 

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

दाऊद इब्राहिम के साथ अफेयर की खबर सुन पत्रकारों पर भड़क उठी थीं मंदाकिनी, फिर खुद बताई सच्चाई

29 जुलाई 2019

mandakini
मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
mandakini
mandakini
Bollywood

दाऊद इब्राहिम के साथ अफेयर की खबर सुन पत्रकारों पर भड़क उठी थीं मंदाकिनी, फिर खुद बताई सच्चाई

29 जुलाई 2019

शहीद राजिंदर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

मां ने शहीद जवान की अर्थी को कंधा दिया और 7 माह के बेटे ने मुखाग्नि देकर अंतिम विदाई, देखें तस्वीरें

29 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को समुद्र में रोमांस करना पड़ा भारी, यूजर बोले- 'असम में बाढ़ आई है और तुम यहां...'

29 जुलाई 2019

priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को समुद्र में रोमांस करना पड़ा भारी, यूजर बोले- 'असम में बाढ़ आई है और तुम यहां...'

29 जुलाई 2019

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
Duke Fashion

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
Bollywood

असल में भाई-बहन हैं ये 10 बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, पता चलते ही आपको झटका लगना तय

29 जुलाई 2019

bollywood sister and brothers
Kajol and Mohnish Bahl
Emraan Hashmi and Alia Bhatt
ranveer singh and sonam kapoor
Bollywood

असल में भाई-बहन हैं ये 10 बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, पता चलते ही आपको झटका लगना तय

29 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

80 के दशक में झरने के नीचे इस एक्ट्रेस ने खिंचाई थी ऐसी तस्वीर, कहलाया सबसे बोल्ड सीन

29 जुलाई 2019

mandakini
मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
mandakini
Bollywood

80 के दशक में झरने के नीचे इस एक्ट्रेस ने खिंचाई थी ऐसी तस्वीर, कहलाया सबसे बोल्ड सीन

29 जुलाई 2019

शिवलिंग पूजा
Religion

Sawan 2019: सावन सोमवार में शिवलिंग पर भूलकर भी ना चढ़ाएं ये सात चीजेंं

29 जुलाई 2019

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
विज्ञापन
bjp bjp whip to mp lok sabha rajya sabha muslim women bill bill in lok sabha
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Nitesh Tiwari
Bollywood

अमर उजाला लाया मौका सितारों से सवाल पूछने का, ये है आसान सा तरीका

29 जुलाई 2019

पौधरोपण
India News

पौधे के साथ सेल्फी भेजो-पैसे कमाओ, पर्यावरण बचाने का अनोखा तरीका आया सामने

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Hard Kaur
Bollywood

कानपुर की तरुण कैसे बनीं 'हार्ड कौर'? सीएम योगी और मोहन भागवत पर की टिप्पणी रही विवादों में

29 जुलाई 2019

गौरी शंकर मंदिर
Delhi NCR

800 साल पुराना है भगवान शिव का यह मंदिर, इतिहास के पन्नों में दर्ज हैं अनूठे रहस्य

29 जुलाई 2019

mandakini
Bollywood

दाऊद इब्राहिम के साथ अफेयर की खबर सुन पत्रकारों पर भड़क उठी थीं मंदाकिनी, फिर खुद बताई सच्चाई

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
diabetes can be harmful in pregnancy know things to take care
Health & Fitness

सावधान! डायबिटीज से गर्भावस्था में हो सकता है बच्चे को खतरा, ऐसे करें बचाव

29 जुलाई 2019

bollywood actors
Bollywood

इन 20 एक्टर्स ने बदले अपने असली नाम, दिलीप-सलमान का तो यकीनन नहीं सुना होगा

29 जुलाई 2019

bollywood celebrities
Bollywood

धोनी से पहले आर्मी की वर्दी पहने नजर आए ये 5 एक्टर, विक्की कौशल ने तो की थी 'सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक'

29 जुलाई 2019

मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस की वजह से राज कपूर और छोटे बेटे के रिश्ते में आ गई थी दरार, आखिरी दम तक रही कड़वाहट

29 जुलाई 2019

Elli Avram
Bollywood

हार्दिक पांड्या की टिप्पणी पर भड़क गई थीं एली, शादी के सवाल पर दिया था ऐसा जवाब

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक चित्र
India News

कश्मीर में हालात ‘बिगड़ने’ वाला पत्र जारी करने वाले आरपीएफ अधिकारी का तबादला

जम्मू कश्मीर में ‘‘बिगड़ते हालात’’ के बारे में विवादास्पद पत्र जारी करने वाले रेलवे सुरक्षाबल के बडगाम में पदस्थ एक अधिकारी का तबादला कर दिया गया है।

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड के विशेष एपिसोड में बेयर ग्रिल्स और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

कांग्रेस ने की 'मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड' के 'मोदी एपिसोड' का शूटिंग कार्यक्रम सार्वजनिक करने की मांग

29 जुलाई 2019

पूर्व केंद्रीय पर्यटन मंत्री डॉ. महेश शर्मा (फाइल)
India News

डॉ. महेश शर्मा के 40 रुपये में प्रसव कराने के दावे पर स्पीकर की टिप्पणी पर जमकर लगे ठहाके

29 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में अब नहीं बच सकेंगे आतंकियों के हमदर्द, जांच एजेंसियों के सबसे बड़े ऑपरेशन की सच्चाई

29 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान-2 (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मिशन चंद्रयान-2 : अंतरिक्ष में भारत के बढ़ते कदम, धरती की तीसरी कक्षा में पहुंचा यान

29 जुलाई 2019

भारतीय रेलवे
India News

रेलवे: कमतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले हटेंगे, 55 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के कर्मचारियों की बनेगी सूची

29 जुलाई 2019

हुमायूं का मकबरा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारत की दस ऐतिहासिक धरोहरें अब रात नौ बजे तक खुली रहेंगी, तीन घंटे बढ़ा समय

29 जुलाई 2019

राज्यसभा सभापति एम वेंकैया नायडू
India News

जयपाल रेड्डी को राज्यसभा में दी गई श्रद्धांजलि, सभापति वेंकैया नायडू हुए भावुक

29 जुलाई 2019

आजम खान-रमा देवी
India News

आजम ने लोकसभा में बिना शर्त मांगी माफी, रमा देवी बोलीं- इनकी आदत ही बिगड़ी हुई है

29 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भाजपा सांसदों के साथ आईआईएम, आईआईएससी जैसे संस्थानों के 40 इंटर्न

29 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

संजय दत्त के 60वें बर्थडे पर फिल्म प्रस्थानम का टीजर रिलीज, पत्नी मान्यता के साथ इवेंट में काटा केक

बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेताओं में से एक संजय दत्त। जिनके बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन के खास मौके पर फिल्म प्रस्थानम का टीजर रिलीज किया गया। इस दौरान संजय दत्त की पत्नी मान्यता भी मौजूद रहीं।

29 जुलाई 2019

राम 3:00

प्रयागराज की इस जगह पर भगवान राम ने की थी पूजा, यहीं मिली थी ब्राहम्ण हत्या के पाप से मुक्ति

29 जुलाई 2019

हेल्थ 8:31

बल्ड प्रेशर से लेकर हार्ट रेट तक बताएगा ये डिवाइस, एक पल मे मिलेगी हॉस्पिटल को आपके सेहत की खबर

29 जुलाई 2019

अखिलेश यादव 2:10

उन्नाव मामले में अखिलेश यादव ने यूपी पुलिस पर उठाए सवाल

29 जुलाई 2019

एडीजी 1:40

उन्नाव केस: पीड़िता के चाचा की तहरीर पर एफआईआर दर्ज

29 जुलाई 2019

Related

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी-बेयर ग्रिल्स
India News

12 अगस्त को पीएम मोदी और बेयर ग्रिल्स सिखाएंगे जंगल में जिंदा रहने के गुर

29 जुलाई 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा, आखिर नौकरशाह कोर्ट में आने से क्यों कतराते हैं? 

29 जुलाई 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

फारूक अब्दुल्ला बोले- धारा 35ए और 370 हमारी नींव, इन्हें नहीं हटाना चाहिए

29 जुलाई 2019

श्रीनिवास बीवी
India News

श्रीनिवास बी वी भारतीय युवा कांग्रेस के अंतरिम अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किए गए

29 जुलाई 2019

शीला दीक्षित
India News

शीला दीक्षित नाम से शुरू होगा विशेष पुरस्कार, पढ़ें क्या होगी पाने वाले की योग्यता 

29 जुलाई 2019

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल तस्वीरें
India News

पड़ताल: क्या सच में चंद्रयान-2 ने भेजी हैं पृथ्वी की पहली तस्वीरें?

29 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited