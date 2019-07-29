भाजपा ने अपने सभी सांसदों को जारी किया व्हिप, दोनों सदनों में मौजूद रहने को कहा

BJP issues a three line whip to its Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in both houses, tomorrow & support the bills introduced by the government. pic.twitter.com/4HQXCfyZ4R— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019
Sources: Government to move 'The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019' in Rajya Sabha, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yCmMnfZUDp— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जम्मू कश्मीर में ‘‘बिगड़ते हालात’’ के बारे में विवादास्पद पत्र जारी करने वाले रेलवे सुरक्षाबल के बडगाम में पदस्थ एक अधिकारी का तबादला कर दिया गया है।
29 जुलाई 2019