Home ›   India News ›   Bihar: Magadh express caught fire all passengers are safe

बिहार: मगध एक्सप्रेस के इंजन में लगी आग, ट्रेन में अफरा-तफरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 09:24 PM IST
Bihar: Magadh express caught fire all passengers are safe
नई दिल्ली-इस्लामपुर मगध एक्सप्रेस के इंजन में अचानक आग लग गई। जिससे ट्रेन में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। आनन-फानन में रेलव कर्मचारियों ने लोकोमोटिव इंजन को ट्रेन से अलग किया। फिलहाल किसी के जख्मी होने की खबर नहीं है। हालांकि आग लगने के कारणों का अबतक पता नहीं चल पाया है।

ईस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे चीफ के पब्लिक रिलेशन ऑफिसर ने बताया कि 'ट्रेन में मौजूद सभी यात्री और सभी बोगियां सुरक्षित हैं। लोकोमोटिव इंजन में आग लगने के बाद उसे ट्रेन से अलग कर दिया गया है।'

वहीं दूसरी  तरफ ट्रेन में मौजूद एक यात्री ने बताया कि 'ड्राइवर की सूझबूझ की वजह से एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया और इसमें कम से कम नुकसान हुआ।' 
 

 
magadh express train irctc

