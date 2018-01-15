Bihar: Locomotive engine of New Delhi-Islampur Magadh Express caught fire earlier today in Danapur division. Fire was later extinguished after engine was detached from train, no damage to life reported. Passengers say, 'there was minimum damage due to prompt action by the driver' pic.twitter.com/5i34hS7V6g— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018
विश्व हिंदू परिषद (वीएचपी) के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष प्रवीण तोगडिया को लेकर अहमदाबाद में सोमवार को दिन भर हंगामा चला।
15 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.