Home ›   India News ›   Bihar: Congress in charge Gohil wants to leave the post

बिहार: कांग्रेस प्रभारी पद से मुक्ति चाहते हैं गोहिल, मांगी ‘हल्की जिम्मेदारी’

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 04 Jan 2021 11:17 PM IST
शक्ति सिंह गोहिल
शक्ति सिंह गोहिल - फोटो : self

 कांग्रेस के के वरिष्ठ नेता शक्तिसिंह गोहिल बिहार के प्रभारी पद से मुक्ति चाहते हैं। यह जानकारी उन्होंने खुद सोमवार को दी। उन्होंने पार्टी नेतृत्व से आग्रह किया कि उन्हें इस दायित्व से मुक्त किया जाए और कोई ‘हल्की जिम्मेदारी’ दी जाए।
राज्यसभा सदस्य गोहिल ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘निजी कारणों से मैंने कांग्रेस आलाकमान से गुज़ारिश की है कि मुझे कोई लाइट (हल्की) जिम्मेवारी दी जाए और बिहार के प्रभार से मुक्त किया जाए।’ 


उल्लेखनीय है कि हालिया बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में राजद और वाम दलों के साथ गठबंधन में 70 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ने वाली कांग्रेस को महज 19 सीटों पर जीत हासिल हुई थी।

