भीमा कोरेगांव: वरवरा राव की डिस्क का डाटा निकालने के लिए पुणे पुलिस ने यूएस से मांगी मदद

Bhima Koregaon violence case: Pune police to take help of the US based Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to retrieve data from damaged hard disc recovered from Varavara Rao's house, an accused in the case. A team of India's forensic experts&police will soon travel to the USA.— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019
पुणे के मिलिट्री इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में अभ्यास के दौरान दो जवानों की मौत हो गई।
26 दिसंबर 2019