Bhima Koregaon Pune police to take help of US based FBI to retrieve data from damaged hard disc

भीमा कोरेगांव: वरवरा राव की डिस्क का डाटा निकालने के लिए पुणे पुलिस ने यूएस से मांगी मदद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 03:14 PM IST
महाराष्ट्र पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
महाराष्ट्र पुलिस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : twitter
भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा मामले में पुणे पुलिस ने अमेरिकी की फेडरल बू्यूरो ऑफ इनवेस्टिगेशन (एफबीआई) से मदद मांगी है। पुलिस वरवरा राव के घर से मिली क्षतिग्रस्त हार्ड डिस्क से डाटा को रिकवर करना चाहती है। भारत के फोरेंसिक विशेषज्ञों की एक टीम और पुलिस जल्द ही अमेरिका की यात्रा पर जाएगी।
महाराष्ट्र पुलिस
India News

