Surgical Strike 2 सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड, पाक आर्मी के बने मीम्स तो किसी ने ली जैश की फिरकी    

prashant raiप्रशांत राय Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 12:01 PM IST
कश्मीर में नियंत्रण रेखा (एलओसी) पारकर आतंकी कैंप को ध्वस्त भारतीय वायुसेना की सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक 2.0 पर सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों की जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रियाएं मिल रही हैं। फेसबुक पर जहां इंडियन आर्मी को सलाम किया जा रहा है वहीं ट्विटर पर #SurgicalStrike 2.0 ट्रेंड कर रहा है। तस्वीरों से लेकर मीम्स वायरल हो रहे हैं वहीं ट्विटर पर हर सेलिब्रिटी से लेकर बड़े-से बड़े नेता ने भारतीय सेना की इस साहसी कार्रवाई पर रिएक्ट किया है। इस समय ट्विटर पर #PakistanArmy, 12.1K Tweets,#Surgicalstrike2 Indian mirage jets bomb terrorist camp across LoC, #Balakot, #IndianAirForce हैशटैग ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं।नीचे देखिए ट्वीट में किसने क्या कहा। 
india air strike india strike pakistan balakot strike balakot news india surgical strike surgical strike news surgical strike 2 mirage jets iaf attack pok iaf attack pakistan iaf news 12 mirage 2000 indian airforce attack on pok indian airforce attack pakistan mirage 2000
वायुसेना ने पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर के बालाकोट, मुजफ्फराबाद और चकोटी में 1000 किलो बम बरसाकर कई आतंकी ठिकानों को पूरी तरह से तबाह कर दिया है।
India News

इस तकनीक से वायुसेना ने तबाह किए आतंकी ठिकाने, 400 किमी दूर से ही भांप लेता है हरकत

हवाई नियंत्रण एवं चेतावनी तकनीक खास तौर पर युद्ध क्षेत्र के लिए विकसित की गई रडार पिकेट तकनीक है। इस तकनीक के जरिए लंबी दूरी में भी लड़ाकू विमानों को आदेश (कमांड) दिया जा सकता है। उन्हें टारगेट को तबाह करने के लिए नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है।

26 फरवरी 2019

