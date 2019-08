वायुसेना मेडल: बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक करने वाले पांच जांबाज पायलटों के नामों का हुआ खुलासा

Indian Air Force’s Wg Cdr Amit Ranjan, Sqn Ldrs Rahul Basoya, Pankaj Bhujade, BKN Reddy, Shashank Singh awarded Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for bombing Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp in Pakistan’s Balakot town. All officers are Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft pilots. pic.twitter.com/0pwki6aCaw