शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   ASSAM: MOB BEATS UP PURPORTED HOLY MEN IN Kamrup district

असमः बच्चे की किडनैपिंग के शक में दो कथित बाबाओं की बेरहमी से पिटाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, असम Updated Fri, 02 Mar 2018 04:57 PM IST
ASSAM: MOB BEATS UP PURPORTED HOLY MEN IN Kamrup district
सोशल मीडिया में असम का एक वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में भीड़ द्वाारा दो कथित बाबाओं को बड़ी बेरहमी से पीटते हुए देखा जा रहा है, जबकि पीड़ित चिल्ला- चिल्लाकर मदद की मांग कर रहा है। लेकिन भीड़ उनकी एक न सुनते हुए घेरकर लात- घूसों से पीटती हुई नजर आ रही है।
 
वीडियो में आरोपी बार- बार अपने बेगुनाह होने की बात कहकर पानी मांग रहा है। गुस्साई भीड़ ने ना केवल इन दोनों बाबाओं की जमकर धुनाई की बल्कि उनके चेहरे को भी जलाने की कोशिश की है। 

 घटना असम के कामरूप जिले की है, जहां पर बाबा का रूप बनाए दो युवको को आक्रोशित भीड़ का सामना करना पड़ा। आपको बता दें कि इन दोनों बाबाओं पर बच्चा अपहरण करने का आरोप लगा है। 

RELATED

assam

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Virat Kohli will host a special screening of Anushka Sharma film Pari
Bollywood

अनुष्का के करियर में 'विराट' की एंट्री,'परी' के रिलीज से पहले करेंगे ये धमाल

2 मार्च 2018

Abhishek Bachchan shared a post on social media about his upcoming film Manmarziyan
Bollywood

4 साल बाद बड़ी स्क्रीन पर फिर से नजर आएंगे जूनियर बच्चन, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की तस्वीर

2 मार्च 2018

Rajkumar Santoshi says had gone to Nanavati Hospital for a routine check
Bollywood

कार्डियक अरेस्ट की वजह से ये फिल्ममेकर हुआ था अस्पताल में भर्ती, अब सामने आकर दिया बड़ा बयान

2 मार्च 2018

anushak sharma new look of her film sui dhaga
Bollywood

एक बार फिर अनुष्का शर्मा ने अपने देहाती लुक से सबको चौंकाया, विराट होंगे क्लीन बोल्ड

2 मार्च 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez searching for a new house in Mumbai after wrapping Race 3 shoot in Bangkok
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की प्रेयर मीट पर हंसती पाई गईं थी जैकलीन, अब छोड़ना चाहती हैं अपना घर

1 मार्च 2018

last video viral of superstar sridevi prayer meet
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के प्रेयर मीट के आखिरी वीडियो ने हर किसी को रुलाया, आप भी जरूर देखें

2 मार्च 2018

Jackie Shroff statement on Disha Patani will surprise you
Bollywood

बेटे की गर्लफ्रेंड के बारे में ये है जैकी श्रॉफ की राय, दिशा पाटनी को लग सकता है बुरा

2 मार्च 2018

Arjun Kapoor participates in last rites of step mother Sridevi, carries bier on shoulder
Bollywood

पुरानी बातें भूलकर बेटे अर्जुन कपूर ने सौतेली मां श्रीदेवी को दिया कंधा, देखें वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

1 मार्च 2018

Know about viral video of sridevi rebirth
Weird Stories

जानें श्रीदेवी के पुनर्जन्म का दावा करने वाले वीडियो का वायरल सच

2 मार्च 2018

arjun jhanvi and khusi kapoor along with sridevi in her last journey
Bollywood

VIDEO: अंतिम संस्कार से पहले मां को निहारती रह गईं जाह्नवी-खुशी, अर्जुन कपूर कंधा देने सबसे आगे आए

2 मार्च 2018

Most Read

CBI questioned Karti Chidambaram in INX media case
India News

INX मीडिया केस: CBI ने सबूत सामने रख कार्ति चिदंबरम से की 7 घंटे पूछताछ

मीडिया समूह में विदेशी निवेश की अनुमति दिलाने के लिए घूस लेने के मामले में पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता पी. चिदंबरम के बेटे कार्ति चिदंबरम से सीबीआई ने कई घंटे तक पूछताछ की है।

2 मार्च 2018

Hyderabad women Mohammadi Begum returns from Pakistan after EAM Sushma Swaraj help 
India News

पति धोखे से ले गया था पाकिस्तान, सुषमा की मदद से देश लौटकर सुनाई आपबीती

1 मार्च 2018

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wants to get remarry 
India News

पत्नी से दोबारा शादी करना चाहते हैं उमर अब्दुल्ला, हाईकोर्ट ने मांगा जवाब

2 मार्च 2018

Railway passengers will not to pay MDR if they take train tickets with Debit Card and credit cards
India News

रेल यात्रियों को मिला होली का तोहफा, कार्ड से टिकट लेने पर नहीं देनी होगी बैंक फीस

2 मार्च 2018

Sridevi Death: her last journey would commence from the club to the crematorium near Pawan Hans
India News

अंतिम सफर पर 'चांदनी', जानिए अब तक की 10 बड़ी बातें

28 फरवरी 2018

INX Media Case: CBI demond for 14 day remand of Karti Chidambaram in Patiala House Court
India News

INX मीडिया केस: कोर्ट का जमानत से इनकार, 6 मार्च तक CBI कस्टडी में रहेंगे कार्ति चिदंबरम

1 मार्च 2018

NDA Government purchase Rafale fighter less than UPA government Deal
India News

राफेल डील: 2007 की तुलना में 2016 में हुआ सस्ता सौदा?

1 मार्च 2018

PM Modi Said, All the religions of the world have flourished in India
India News

जॉर्डन नरेश बोले- मुस्लिम या किसी धर्म के खिलाफ नहीं हमारी मुहिम, आतंकवाद से है लड़ाई

1 मार्च 2018

bjp defeat Odisha by poll and CM Naveen Patnaik happy with BJD victory
India News

ओडिशा उपचुनाव: 2019 से पहले भाजपा को जबरदस्त झटका, BJD ने फेरा शाह की मेहनत पर पानी

28 फरवरी 2018

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said would not attend Lokpal meeting as special invitee
India News

कांग्रेस नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने पीएम मोदी को लोकपाल चयन पर कही यह बड़ी बात

1 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

होली के दिन इस इमारत में लगी आग, बुझाने में छूटे पसीने

गुजरात के अंकलेश्वर में एक इमारत में भीषण आग लग गई। आग लगने के बाद मौके पर दमकल विभाग की टीम पहुंची। जिसने आग पर काबू पाया। आग इतनी भयानक थी कि मौके का मुआयना करने के लिए खुद एसडीएम पहुंचे।

2 मार्च 2018

Watch: Baba Ramdev celebrates Holi with flowers in Maharashtra 0:59

VIDEO: बाबा रामदेव ने जमकर खेली होली, देखिए कैसा रहा माहौल

2 मार्च 2018

VIDEO BSF jawans celebrate Holi at international border 0:58

घर से दूर कुछ इस तरह बीएसएफ जवानों ने खेली होली

2 मार्च 2018

Caught on cam: Delhi cops thrash biker for violating traffic rules 0:55

शर्मनाक, दिल्ली पुलिस ने मामुली सी बात पर युवक को बेरहमी से पीटा

2 मार्च 2018

PETROLWUM MINISTER Dharmendra Pradhan greets nation on eve of Holi 0:32

होली पर पेट्रोलियम मंत्री ने दिया स्पेशल मैसेज

2 मार्च 2018

Recommended

IPS officer suspended in Assam because his work in not satisfied
India News

IPS अधिकारी का काम संतोषजनक नहीं, नौकरी से निकाला

23 फरवरी 2018

Army Chief says that in assam AIUDF have grown in a faster time than the BJP
India News

आर्मी चीफ बोले- असम में बीजेपी से तेज बढ़ रही है AIUDF, ओवैसी ने जताई आपत्ति

22 फरवरी 2018

A microlight aircraft crashed in Assam during a routine sortie, Two Air Force personnel killed
India News

असम: जोरहाट में ट्रेनिंग के दौरान विमान हादसा, 2 पायलट की मौत 

15 फरवरी 2018

Assam: PM Modi visits an exhibition at Advantage Assam Global Investors Summit 2018 in Guwahati
India News

असम: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने गिनाए आयुष्मान भारत योजना के फायदे

3 फरवरी 2018

PM Modi will inaugurate the first global investor conference in Assam from today
India News

GIS समिट: पीएम मोदी गुवाहाटी पहुंचे, 16 देशों के 4500 डेलीगेट्स ले रहे हैं हिस्सा

3 फरवरी 2018

Assam: Train passengers stranded after protest continue in Maibong 
India News

असम: पुलिस फायरिंग में 2 लोगों की मौत के बाद विरोध, 1 हजार से ज्यादा रेल यात्री फंसे

27 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.