'अपडेट करना भूल गए...': सीएम सरमा ने बताई ट्विटर बायो में इंडिया की जगह भारत लिखने की वजह, कांग्रेस पर कसा तंज

असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्व सरमा ने सोमवार को विपक्षी गठबंधन पर कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने कांग्रेस से भाजपा तक की अपनी "यात्रा" को दर्शाने के लिए अपने ट्विटर बायो में इंडिया की जगह भारत लिखा है। 18 जुलाई को बंगलूरू बैठक में विपक्षी गठबंधन द्वारा अपना नाम 'इंडिया' (भारतीय राष्ट्रीय विकासात्मक समावेशी गठबंधन) घोषित करने के तुरंत बाद सरमा ने अपने ट्विटर बायो को "मुख्यमंत्री असम, इंडिया" से "मुख्यमंत्री, असम, भारत" में बदल दिया था।
In my previous bio, I mentioned Assam, INDIA . However, I forgot to update it after my journey from the INDIAN National Congress to the BHARATIYA Janata Party. Now, I have proudly changed my bio to Assam, BHARAT.
