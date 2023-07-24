'अपडेट करना भूल गए...': सीएम सरमा ने बताई ट्विटर बायो में इंडिया की जगह भारत लिखने की वजह, कांग्रेस पर कसा तंज

असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्व सरमा ने सोमवार को विपक्षी गठबंधन पर कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने कांग्रेस से भाजपा तक की अपनी "यात्रा" को दर्शाने के लिए अपने ट्विटर बायो में इंडिया की जगह भारत लिखा है। 18 जुलाई को बंगलूरू बैठक में विपक्षी गठबंधन द्वारा अपना नाम 'इंडिया' (भारतीय राष्ट्रीय विकासात्मक समावेशी गठबंधन) घोषित करने के तुरंत बाद सरमा ने अपने ट्विटर बायो को "मुख्यमंत्री असम, इंडिया" से "मुख्यमंत्री, असम, भारत" में बदल दिया था।

In my previous bio, I mentioned Assam, INDIA . However, I forgot to update it after my journey from the INDIAN National Congress to the BHARATIYA Janata Party. Now, I have proudly changed my bio to Assam, BHARAT.



कांग्रेस ने किया पलटवार

सीएम सरमा पर पलटवार करते हुए कांग्रेस ने कहा था कि उन्हें यह बात प्रधानमंत्री को बतानी चाहिए जिन्होंने सरकारी योजनाओं को 'स्किल इंडिया' और 'स्टार्ट-अप इंडिया' जैसे नाम दिए। कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने कहा, क्या असम के मुख्यमंत्री के मुंह में खट्टे अंगूरों की बहुतायत है? उनके नए गुरु मोदी ने हमें स्किल इंडिया, स्टार्ट-अप इंडिया और डिजिटल इंडिया दिए हैं - ये सभी चल रहे कार्यक्रमों के नए नाम हैं। उन्होंने (मोदी ने) विभिन्न राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों से 'टीम इंडिया' के रूप में मिलकर काम करने को कहा है। यहां तक कि उन्होंने वोट इंडिया की अपील भी की है!



