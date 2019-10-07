शहर चुनें

Anumula Gitesh Sarma appointed next High Commissioner of India to Australia

डीयू से पढ़े अनुमूला गीतेश सरमा आस्ट्रेलिया में भारत के नए राजदूत बने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 05:46 PM IST
अनुमूला गीतेश सरमा (फाइल फोटो)
अनुमूला गीतेश सरमा (फाइल फोटो)
1986 बैच के आईएफएस अधिकारी अनुमूला गीतेश सरमा को आस्ट्रेलिया में भारत का नया राजदूत नियुक्त किया गया है। गीतेश सरमा ने दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय से पढ़ाई की है। 
भारतीय जवानों को फ्रांस में श्रद्धांजलि दी गई
World

प्रथम विश्व युद्ध में शहीद हुए भारतीय जवानों को फ्रांस में दी गई श्रद्धांजलि

6 अक्टूबर 2019

नैंसी
India News

ट्रंप की विरोधी और मोदी की सबसे बड़ी फैन हैं नैंसी पलोसी, गांधी जयंती पर बांधे तारीफों के पुल

3 अक्टूबर 2019

महात्मा गांधी
World

फ्रांस ने महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती पर जारी किया डाक टिकट

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विंग कमांडर अंजलि सिंह
India News

विंग कमांडर अंजलि सिंह बनीं रूस में भारतीय दूतावास की डिप्टी एयर अताशे

16 सितंबर 2019

करतारपुर साहिब
Chandigarh

करतारपुर कॉरिडोरः पाकिस्तान ने शुरू की वीजा जारी करने की प्रक्रिया, 28 अक्टूबर से नगर कीर्तन

16 सितंबर 2019

ऑर्डर ऑफ जायद से सम्मानित होते नवदीप सिंह सूरी
World

यूएई: सर्वोच्च नागरिक सम्मान ऑर्डर ऑफ जायद II से नवाजे गए भारतीय राजदूत नवदीप सिंह सूरी

12 सितंबर 2019

indian embassy high commissioner of india indian embassy in australia
Nusrat Jahan and Kajal Aggarwal
Bollywood

बिना मेकअप ऐसी दिखती हैं सांसद नुसरत जहां, इन पांच अभिनेत्रियों को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

War
Bollywood

पांचवें दिन ऋतिक-टाइगर की 'वॉर' की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई, कलेक्शन का आंकड़ा 160 करोड़ के पार

7 अक्टूबर 2019

नुसरत जहां
Meerut

सांसद नुसरत जहां के नाम और दुर्गा पूजा करने पर देवबंदी उलमा भड़के, कहा- ये इस्लाम की तौहीन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

भइखारी की झोपड़ी से पुलिस को मिले लाखों रुपये
India News

भिखारी की मौत के बाद घर पहुंची पुलिस, इतने सिक्के मिले कि शनिवार से रविवार तक गिनते रहे

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13 Ban
Television

सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हो रहा #Boycott_BigBoss, कमेंट में इस तरह भड़ास निकाल रहे लोग

7 अक्टूबर 2019

मृतक अंकित का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: आखिर जिंदगी की जंग हार गया रामलीला में झुलसा अंकित, मौत की दहलीज तक ले गया शौक

7 अक्टूबर 2019

begum akhtar
Bollywood

13 की उम्र में एक राजा की करतूत से गर्भवती हो गई थीं बेगम अख्तर, बेटी जन्मी तो बताया बहन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

जहीर खान
Cricket News

Bday spl: एक ऐसे इंजीनियर की कहानी जिसने किया 'नकल बॉल' का अविष्कार और झटके 610 विकेट

7 अक्टूबर 2019

ghaziabad brothel racket run in spa centre at niti khand 20 arrest this is how whole network run
Delhi NCR

नाम 'जन्नत' काम 'गंदा': प्रभावशाली लोगों के शह पर चल रहा देह व्यापार, दो से पांच हजार था रेट

7 अक्टूबर 2019

SJVN Limited Recruitment 2019 know how to apply for many posts Sarkari Naukri
Government Jobs

बिना लिखित परीक्षा दिए पाएं सरकारी नौकरी, सुनहरा मौका कर रहा है आपका इंतजार

7 अक्टूबर 2019

3D Smart Class
India News

छात्र लाइव थ्री-डी लैब में देख सकेंगे शरीर में कैसे दौड़ता है खून, अंग्रेजी का उच्चारण भी होगा सही

अभी तक हम किताबों से पढ़कर यह समझते आए हैं कि इंसान के शरीर में खून किस प्रकार अस्थि मज्जा या बोन मैरो में बनता है और किस तरह से हृदय के माध्यम से शरीर के विभिन्न हिस्सों तक पहुंचता है।

7 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस और एनसीपी का साझा घोषणापत्र
India News

महाराष्ट्र में कांग्रेस और एनसीपी का संयुक्त घोषणापत्र जारी, शिक्षा पर जोर

7 अक्टूबर 2019

सबसे ऊंचे रावण
India News

दशहरा पर चंडीगढ़ में धनास परेड ग्राउंड में होगा दुनिया के सबसे बड़े रावण का पुतला दहन, जानिए खासियत

7 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

गुरु पूरब से पहले गुरुद्वारों पर छाए आर्थिक संकट के बादल, पीएमसी बैंक में फंसे हैं 1000 करोड़ रुपये

7 अक्टूबर 2019

बेलीघाटा 33 पल्ली दुर्गापूजा पंडाल
India News

कोलकाता के दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल में अजान को लेकर विवाद, केस दर्ज

7 अक्टूबर 2019

रावण
India News

रावण का नोएडा, मेरठ से खास रिश्ता, जोधपुर से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

स्विस बैंक
India News

कालाधन मामले में एक और कामयाबी, स्विस बैंक ने दी भारतीय खातों की जानकारी

7 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान की ट्रेन
India News

लॉस एंजेलिस जानेवाली पाकिस्तान की ट्रेन का सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ा मजाक

7 अक्टूबर 2019

ऐरोप्लेन गुरुद्वारा
India News

विलायत जाने वालों की मन्नत पूरी करता है पंजाब का यह गुरुद्वारा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी, पी. चिदंबरम
India News

तिहाड़ में बंद चिदंबरम ने मोदी सरकार से पूछा- एनआरसी से बाहर हुए 19 लाख लोगों का क्या होगा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

इस कलाकार को लोग सच में कहने लगे थे 'रावण'

रामानंद सागर के धारावाहिक रामायण में लंकापति रावण का रोल निभाकर अरविंद त्रिवेदी ने खासी लोकप्रियता बटोरी थी। 1986-1988 के बीच प्रसारित हुए इस सीरियल के एक्टर्स को लोग उनके असली नाम की जगह किरदार के नामों से ही जानने लगे। 

7 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:20

जहीर खान से कांपते थे ये दिग्गज बल्लेबाज, किया कई बार आउट

7 अक्टूबर 2019

सबसे ऊंचे रावण 2:06

दशहरा पर चंडीगढ़ में धनास परेड ग्राउंड में होगा दुनिया के सबसे बड़े रावण का पुतला दहन, जानिए खासियत

7 अक्टूबर 2019

हवा में उड़ता रेस्तरां 2:19

नोएडा में खुला हवा में उड़ता रेस्तरां, 160 फीट ऊपर लें म्यूजिक मस्ती के साथ लजीज खाने का मजा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

रावण 2:00

रावण का नोएडा, मेरठ से खास रिश्ता, जोधपुर से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

थुनोजम श्यामकुमार सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मणिपुर सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, यहां मिली सात मंजिला इमारत बनाने की इजाजत

7 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, अमित शाह और जेपी नड्डा
India News

हरियाणा का रण: चार रैलियों से 90 विधानसभा सीट 'कवर' करेंगे पीएम मोदी, शाह-राजनाथ की 12-12 रैली

7 अक्टूबर 2019

भइखारी की झोपड़ी से पुलिस को मिले लाखों रुपये
India News

भिखारी की मौत के बाद घर पहुंची पुलिस, इतने सिक्के मिले कि शनिवार से रविवार तक गिनते रहे

7 अक्टूबर 2019

आरसी और डीएल
India News

बदल गए आपके RC और DL, QR कोड और चिप में होंगे आपके सारे रिकॉर्ड

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Ramleela Manoj Tiwari and Dr Harsh Wardhan
India News

दुर्गा पूजा और रामलीला में 'आशीर्वाद' मांगने पहुंच रहे नेतागण, किरदार निभाने में भी नहीं हैं पीछे

7 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी और शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चेन्नई में 24 घंटे बिताएंगे राष्ट्रपति जिनपिंग, पीएम मोदी के साथ 7 घंटे में चार बैठक करेंगे

7 अक्टूबर 2019

