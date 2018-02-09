अपना शहर चुनें

TDP और BJP की खटपट बढ़ी, नायडु बोले-क्या आंध्र भारत का हिस्सा नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आंध्र प्रदेश Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 01:29 PM IST
चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने की जनंसख्या बढ़ाने की अपील - फोटो : getty
बीजेपी और टीडीपी के गठबंधन पर जारी खटपट बढ़ती जा रही है। आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री और तेलुगु देशम पार्टी के मुखिया चंद्रबाबू नायडु ने फिर से बीजेपी और केंद्र के प्रति असंतोष व्यक्त किया है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा है कि आने वाले दो दिनों में वह गठबंधन को लेकर कोई बड़ा फैसला ले सकते हैं। 

बता दें कि चंद्रबाबू फिलहाल दुबई यात्रा पर हैं और वह अपने सांसदों से कांफ्रेस कॉल के जरिए बात-चीत के दौरान ये बातें कहीं। टीडीपी के सांसद राज्य के बंटवारे के बाद आंध्र के विकास के लिए विशेष राशि नहीं दिए जाने की वजह से बीजेपी से नाराज हैं। और लगातार बीजेपी गठबंधन का विरोध कर रहे हैं। कांफ्रेस कॉल  के दौरान गुस्साए नायडु ने पूछा- क्या आंध्र भारत का हिस्सा नहीं है?

इससे पहले बीजेपी और टीडीपी के बीच खटपट की खबर तब आई थी जब केंद्रीय बजट में अरुण जेटली ने आंध्र को कोई विशेष राशि नहीं दी थी। टीडीपी एमपी सुजाना चौधरी ने बताया कि आंध्र के कई प्रोजेक्ट पर केंद्र की नजर नहीं है। जिसमें पोलावरम, कडप्पा स्टील प्लांट सहित विशाखापटनम में रेलवे जोन पर भी केंद्र की नजर नहीं है।  

नायडु केंद्र के रिस्पॉन्स पर नाखुश हैं और अपने सांसदो से विरोध जारी रखने के लिए कहा है। वह टेली-कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए  पार्टी के सांसदों के साथ बैठक करेंगे। टीडीपी के कुछ सदस्यों जिसमें मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री गंता श्रीनिवास राव भी शामिल हैं उनका कहना है कि अगर जरूरत पड़ी तो हम एनडीए से अलग हो जाएंगे।

बता दें कि पिछले दिनों शिवसेना ने भी 2019 का आमचुनाव एनडीए से अलग होकर लड़ने का फैसला लिया है। 
