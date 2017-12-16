Download App
अमर उजाला पोल: अस्पताल में आरक्षण पर मिली-जुली रही पाठकों की प्रतिक्रिया

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 07:19 PM IST
Amar Ujala Poll: Mixed response for Kejriwal government decision for hospital reservation
दिल्‍ली की अरविंद केजरीवाल सरकार ने सरकारी इलाज दिलाने की दिशा में बड़ा फैसला लिया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने फैसला लिया है कि अब जीबी पंत अस्पताल में दिल्लीवालों को आरक्षण मिलेगा। 
जीबी पंत सुपर स्पेशलिटी अस्पताल के आधे बेड दिल्ली के लोगों के लिए आरक्षित कर दिए गए हैं। जीबी पंत अस्‍पताल में  714 बेड हैं जिसमें से 357 बेड दिल्‍लीवालों के आरक्षित होंगे। जीबी पंत अस्पताल दिल्ली सरकार का सुपर स्पेशलिटी अस्पताल है।

दिल्ली सरकार का जीबी पंत अस्पताल न्यूरो और हार्ट से जुड़ी बीमारियों के बेहतर व सस्ते उपचार के लिए जाना जाता है। इसके लिए विभाग ने कुछ शर्तें भी रखी हैं। जैसे मरीज दिल्ली निवासी हो और विशेषज्ञ इलाज की उसे जरूरत हो। 

इस विषय पर अमर उजाला डॉट.कॉम ने पोल कराया और पाठकों से सवाल पूछा कि 'क्या दिल्ली सरकार के इस फैसले से आप सहमत हैं? सवाल के जवाब में पाठकों ने बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया।

कुल 12284 पाठकों ने पोल में हिस्सा लिया। 48.33 फीसदी (5937 वोट) ने माना कि वह सरकार के फैसले से सहमत हैं। जबकि 48.75 फीसदी पाठक (5989 वोट) ने माना ऐसा नहीं है। वहीं, 2.91 फीसदी (358 वोट) पाठकों ने कह नहीं सकते विकल्प को चुना।

