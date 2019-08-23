शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   All India Muslim Personal Law Board moves in Delhi HC over implementation of uniform civil code

मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड ने हाईकोर्ट से की एक जनहित याचिका में पार्टी के रूप में शामिल करने की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 06:07 PM IST
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड दिल्ली ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में एक आवेदन दिया है। आवेदन में मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड ने समान नागरिक संहिता को लागू करने की मांग वाली जनहित याचिका में पार्टी के रूप में शामिल करने की मांग की है। 
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने केंद्र और विधि आयोग को यूनिफॉर्म सिविल कोड के कार्यान्वयन के संबंध में जनहित याचिका पर हलफनामा दायर करने के लिए कहा था। हाईकोर्ट ने इस मामले को 27 अगस्त को सुनवाई के लिए सूचीबद्ध किया है।





 
delhi high court all india muslim personal law board uniform civil code law commission
