Ajit Doval to continue as National Security Advisor with Cabinet rank in PM Modi government

एनएसए बने रहेंगे अजीत डोभाल, पांच साल बना रहेगा कैबिनेट मंत्री स्तर का दर्जा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 03 Jun 2019 01:31 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi, NSA Ajit Doval(File Photo)
PM Narendra Modi, NSA Ajit Doval(File Photo) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
अजीत डोभाल राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार बने रहेंगे। साथ ही भारत सरकार में उनके लिए अगले पांच साल तक कैबिनेट मंत्री स्तर का दर्जा बना रहेगा। एक कैबिनेट मंत्री को मिलने वाली तमाम सुविधाएं उन्हें मिलती रहेंगी। केंद्र में दूसरी बार बनी पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की सरकार ने यह निर्णय लिया है। राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा में उनके योगदान को देखते हुए डोभाल को फिर से यह जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। 
भारतीय सेना के द्वारा की गई सर्जिकल स्ट्राइल और एयर स्ट्राइक की योजना का श्रेय एनएसए डोभाल को दिया जाता है। सितंबर 2018 में भी भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तानी सीमा में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की थी। इस सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की योजना बनाने में भी डोभाल की भूमिका अहम बताई जाती है। 

ajit doval ajit doval story narendra modi pm modi nsa
