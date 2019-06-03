एनएसए बने रहेंगे अजीत डोभाल, पांच साल बना रहेगा कैबिनेट मंत्री स्तर का दर्जा

Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval leaves from MHA. He has been given Cabinet rank in Government of India in recognition of his contribution in the national security domain. His appointment will be for five years. pic.twitter.com/jhTtkqSVUJ— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019
