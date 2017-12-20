बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोटबंदी के बाद मार्च तक जब्त की गई 900 करोड़ की परिसंपत्ति
Wed, 20 Dec 2017
noteban
सरकार ने मंगलवार को राज्यसभा में बताया कि
नोटबंदी
के बाद आयकर विभाग ने मार्च 2017 तक 900 करोड़ रुपए की परिसंपत्ति जब्त की है। केंद्रीय वित्त राज्य मंत्री पी. राधाकृष्णन ने एक सवाल के लिखित जवाब में बताया कि आयकर विभाग ने नवंबर से मार्च 2017 के दौरान 900 समूहों पर तलाशी कार्रवाई की जिसमें 7,961 करोड़ रुपये की अघोषित आय का खुलासा हुआ।
उन्होंने बताया कि
आयकर विभाग
ने जरूरत के अनुसार समुचित कार्रवाई की जिसमें तलाशी, सर्वे, आय का आकलन, कर पर लेवी, जुर्माना और आपराधिक अदालतों में मुकदमा दायर करना शामिल है। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने बताया कि अप्रैल से अक्तूबर के दौरान आयकर विभाग ने 275 समूहों की तलाशी ली। इसमें 573 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति जब्त की गई और अनुमानित 7,800 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की आय का खुलासा हुआ है।
