महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: एक्टर गोविंदा ने भाजपा उम्मीदवार के लिए किया प्रचार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 19 Oct 2019 04:22 PM IST
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता गोविंदा - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज प्रचार का आखिरी दिन है। आखिरी दिन बॉलीवुड के जाने माने अभिनेता गोविंदा ने भाजपा के लिए चुनाव प्रचार किया। गोविंदा ने मलकापुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के भाजपा के उम्मीदवार चैनसुख मदनलाल संचेती के लिए प्रचार किया।
बता दें कि महाराष्ट्र में 21 अक्तूबर को मतदान होना है और वोटों की गिनती 24 अक्तूबर को होगी। भाजपा-शिवसेना का मुकाबला कांग्रेस-एनसीपी से है। महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज शाम छह बजे चुनाव प्रचार थम जाएगा। महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा की 288 सीटे हैं।
 
