Andhra Pradesh: थाड़ी और अंकापल्ले के बीच पटरी से उतरी मालगाड़ी, ट्रैक की सफाई में जुटा रेलवे विभाग

आंध्र प्रदेश में एक मालगाड़ी के पटरी से उतरने की खबर सामने आ रही है। दक्षिण मध्य रेलवे के सीपीआरओ के अनुसार, आज सुबह थाडी-अंकापल्ले रेलवे स्टेशनों के बीच कोयले से लदी एक मालगाड़ी पटरी से उतर गई। इसकी वजह से कई ट्रेनों को रद्द करना पड़ा। वहीं, कुछ के समय में बदलाव किया है।

सीपीआरओ ने बताया कि बुधवार सुबह मालगाड़ी के पटरी से उतरने की घटना हुई। इसके बाद दक्षिण मध्य रेलवे ने छह एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों को रद्द किया है। वहीं वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के समय में बदलाव किया है। रेलवे ने बताया की रेलवे ट्रैक की सफाई की जा रही है। जल्द ही इसे ठीक कर दिया जाएगा।

Andhra Pradesh | A goods train derailed between Thadi and Ankapalle today morning. Officials of South Central Railway are clearing the railway track at the site of the goods train derailment: CPRO, South Central Railway pic.twitter.com/uFIniFok9A