250th session of Rajya Sabha marshals uniform changed

राज्यसभा का 250वां सत्र आज, मार्शलों की बदली गई यूनिफार्म

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 18 Nov 2019 02:31 PM IST
राज्य सभा के मार्शलों की नई यूनिफार्म
राज्य सभा के मार्शलों की नई यूनिफार्म - फोटो : Social Media
संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र के पहले दिन राज्यसभा में कार्यरत मार्शलों के यूनिफार्म का रंग बदल दिया गया है। पहले मार्शलों के यूनिफार्म का रंग मटमैला था। अब इनका रंग गहरा नीला कर दिया गया है। पहले चेंबर अटेंडेंट और मार्शलों के यूनिफार्म का रंग एक ही था। 
बता दें कि आज ही राज्यसभा ने अपना 250वां सत्र पूरा किया है। राज्य सभा का पहला सेशन 1952 में हुआ था। सत्र के पहले दिन सदन ने अरुण जेटली, राम जेठमलानी, जगन्नाथ मिश्र, लिबरा एवं गुरुदास दासगुप्ता के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया और उन्हें श्रद्धांजिल दी।
rajya sabha rajya sabha marshal
