142 crore rupee and illegal weapons seized during imposition of Model Code of Conduct in Maharashtra

महाराष्ट्र: आदर्श आचार संहिता के दौरान 142 करोड़ रुपये और 975 अवैध हथियार जब्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 19 Oct 2019 10:51 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए प्रचार थम गया है। 21 अक्तूबर को प्रदेश में मतदान है। महाराष्ट्र में आदर्श आचार संहिता के दौरान चुनाव आयोग ने 142 करोड़ रुपये जब्त किए। महाराष्ट्र के अतिरिक्त मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी (सीईओ) दिलीप शिंदे ने बताया कि राज्य में आदर्श आचार संहिता लागू होने के बाद से 142 करोड़ रुपये जब्त किए गए हैं, 975 अवैध हथियार भी जब्त किए गए हैं।
election commission model code of conduct illegal weapons black money maharashtra assembly elections
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

