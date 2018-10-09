From sanskaari babuji— Mօɖɨʄɨɛɖ Rɛռʊ (@renu_18) October 9, 2018
To a Molester !!
Stories like Red Riding Hood of Hidden wolves exist in reality too..#Aloknath #Metoo pic.twitter.com/U5TQJJik8k
#AlokNath was supposed to be the TRIVEDI of #Metoo Movement.— Viraj (@iamsinghviraj) October 8, 2018
Ab sach main.. pic.twitter.com/aVxkmUrysL
I wish this #MeToo movement hits Politics, sports and business industries as well. Let them come out all at once. #AlokNath— Sourabh Deshmukh (@sourabh8043) October 9, 2018
It's gonna be threatened call for you girls when #AlokNath says "Aao Beti...Mein Tumhe Ashirwad Deta Hu..."#MeToo— Amar Shah (@amarshah30) October 9, 2018
#aloknath #MeToo— Sir Yuzvendra Chahal (@SirChahal) October 9, 2018
Kal Kya. Aa
Hojaye. Nachle
Kisko Jhoom
Khabar Kar.. pic.twitter.com/NhHT757BWr
Sochti hun Kya se kya— Mօɖɨʄɨɛɖ Rɛռʊ (@renu_18) October 9, 2018
ke woh kitne Ho gaye
masoom the Dekhte dekhte#Metoo#AlokNath pic.twitter.com/kJBrMkIlAx
घर से निकलते ही,,,,— Mօɖɨʄɨɛɖ Rɛռʊ (@renu_18) October 8, 2018
कुछ दूर चलते ही !!#AlokNath#Metoo pic.twitter.com/eONTJRYE9T
एक दिन पप्पू समोसा खोलकर सिर्फ अंदर का आलू खा रहा था, एक आदमी ने पूछा- ये क्या कर रहे हो तुम, पूरा समोसा क्यों नहीं खा रहे
8 अक्टूबर 2018