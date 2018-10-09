विज्ञापन

From sanskaari babuji

To a Molester !!



Stories like Red Riding Hood of Hidden wolves exist in reality too..#Aloknath #Metoo pic.twitter.com/U5TQJJik8k — Mօɖɨʄɨɛɖ Rɛռʊ (@renu_18) October 9, 2018

I wish this #MeToo movement hits Politics, sports and business industries as well. Let them come out all at once. #AlokNath — Sourabh Deshmukh (@sourabh8043) October 9, 2018

It's gonna be threatened call for you girls when #AlokNath says "Aao Beti...Mein Tumhe Ashirwad Deta Hu..."#MeToo — Amar Shah (@amarshah30) October 9, 2018

Sochti hun Kya se kya

ke woh kitne Ho gaye

masoom the Dekhte dekhte#Metoo#AlokNath pic.twitter.com/kJBrMkIlAx — Mօɖɨʄɨɛɖ Rɛռʊ (@renu_18) October 9, 2018

MeToo मूवमेंट की धधकती लपटों में बड़े-बड़े दिग्गजों की छवि धधक कर जल रही है। यौन शोषण के आरोप में बॉलीवुड की कई नामचीन हस्तियां आरोपों में घिरी दिखाई दे रही हैं। नाना पाटेकर और विकास बहल जैसे बड़े नामों के बाद आलोकनाथ जैसे कलाकर भी इसकी चपेट में आ चुके हैं। बॉलीवुड के संस्कारी बाबूजी पर फिल्म निर्माता विंता नंदा ने आरोप लगाया कि 20 साल पहले उन्होंने रेप किया था। यह खुलासा विंता ने अपने फेसबुक वॉल पर किया है।आलोकनाथ की संस्कारी छवि को इससे बहुत नुकसान पहुंचा है। सोशल मीडिया पर इसकी जमकर चुटकी ली जा रही है।