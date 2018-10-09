शहर चुनें

#MeToo कैंपेन ने नेस्तेनाबूद कर दी संस्कारी बाबूजी की छवि, सोशल मीडिया पर लोग लगा रहे हैं ठहाका

फिचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 09 Oct 2018 03:40 PM IST
Alok Nath
Alok Nath
MeToo मूवमेंट की धधकती लपटों में बड़े-बड़े दिग्गजों की छवि धधक कर जल रही है। यौन शोषण के आरोप में बॉलीवुड की कई नामचीन हस्तियां आरोपों में घिरी दिखाई दे रही हैं। नाना पाटेकर और विकास बहल जैसे बड़े नामों के बाद आलोकनाथ जैसे कलाकर भी इसकी चपेट में आ चुके हैं। बॉलीवुड के संस्कारी बाबूजी पर फिल्म निर्माता विंता नंदा ने आरोप लगाया कि 20 साल पहले उन्होंने रेप किया था। यह खुलासा विंता ने अपने फेसबुक वॉल पर किया है।
आलोकनाथ की संस्कारी छवि को इससे बहुत नुकसान पहुंचा है।  सोशल मीडिया पर इसकी जमकर  चुटकी ली जा रही है।
























 

me too campaign aloknath vinta nanda social media
Amazon Amazon

