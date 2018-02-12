अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Humour ›   Jokes ›   latest jokes on wife

साइलेंसर पर पत्नी का नाम लिखा लो बुलेट की आवाज आती है

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 09:14 AM IST
latest jokes on wife
demo
अब तो हद हो गयी है
-
-

ये अफवाह…
कौन फैला रहा है कि…
-
-
स्कूटी के साइलेंसर पर
बीबी का नाम लिखने से..
-
-
बुलेट की आवाज आती है!!!!



ऐसे ही झक्कास चुटकुले पढ़ने के लिए  'जॉक्स' पर क्लिक करें... 
latest jokes funny jokes

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Latest Funny Jokes in Hindi related to Hindi Chutkule, Husband Wife Jokes, Whatsapp Jokes, Chutkule in Hindi, Hindi Funny Jokes and Love SMS etc. Stay updated with us for all latest jokes in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bigg Boss ex contestant Lokesh Kumari Sharma signed Tamil film
Television

मेकओवर के बाद Bigg Boss की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट की खुल गई किस्मत, फिल्म में मिला बड़ा रोल

12 फरवरी 2018

Hug Day 2018 Status Quotes SMS Wallpaper Shayari Photos HD Images In Hindi For Valentines Day 2018
Lifestyle

Hug Day Status: गर्लफ्रेंड को भेजिए ऐसे SMS, ताकि उसे प्यार पता चले और लग जाए गले

12 फरवरी 2018

Happy Hug Day 2018 Tips On How To Hug Girlfriend Or Boyfriend In Valentines Week 2018
Lifestyle

Hug Day 2018 Tips: इन 5 तरीकों से गर्लफ्रेंड को लगाइए गले, तभी तो असली प्यार पता चले

12 फरवरी 2018

confirmed anushka sharma virat kohli will be not going koffee with karan
Bollywood

शादी के बाद अनुष्का-विराट के पास किसी के लिए नहीं है समय, करण जौहर का ऑफर ठुकराया

12 फरवरी 2018

Saif Ali Khan bought new SUV car for little Taimur
Bollywood

डेढ़ साल के तैमूर के लिए सैफ ले आए SUV, अब खुद की कार में करेंगे लॉन्ग ड्राइव

12 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar film padman earning Rs 40 crore on weekend
Bollywood

Collection: 'पद्मावत' के लिए खतरा बनी 'पैडमैन', 3 दिन में ही तोड़े बॉक्स ऑफिस के कई रिकॉर्ड

12 फरवरी 2018

JIPMER Recruitment Notification 2018 Apply 52 posts
Government Jobs

प्रोफेसर बनने का सुनहरा मौका, JIPMER ने निकाली वैकेंसी

12 फरवरी 2018

GMC Srinagar Recruitment 2018 Notification
Other Jobs

10वीं और 12वीं पास के लिए सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज में रिक्तियां, ऐसे करें आवेदन

12 फरवरी 2018

CISF Recruitment 2018 Apply Online
Government Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए कांस्टेबल बनने का मौका, CISF ने निकाली 447 पदों पर वैकेंसी

12 फरवरी 2018

barc recruitment 2018 nurse vacancy 12 posts
Jobs

12वीं पास के लिए नर्स बनने का मौका, भाभा परमाणु अनुसंधान केंद्र ने निकाली वैकेंसी

12 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

funny jokes on indian husband wife
Jokes

खून में बियर की कमी

खून में बियर की कमी

12 फरवरी 2018

latest funny jokes on valentines day 2018
Jokes

चचा वैलेंटाइन डे आ रिया है

10 फरवरी 2018

valentines day special jokes
Jokes

इस 'वैलेंटाइन डे' तीनों को लाइए और 100% डिस्काउंट पाइए

10 फरवरी 2018

joke50
Jokes

मेहमान - और बेटा आगे का क्या प्लान हैं?

7 फरवरी 2018

joke58
Jokes

पिता बेटे पर गुस्सा करते हुए – एक काम ढंग से नहीं होता तुझसे

5 फरवरी 2018

most funny jokes on wife
Jokes

वाइफ की बातें और पंडित की कथा एक जैसी

7 फरवरी 2018

latest most funny jokes on student
Jokes

सीधे बैठ पीछे वाला देख रहा है

7 फरवरी 2018

jokes59
Jokes

बेटा – मुझे शादी नहीं करनी!! मुझे सभी औरतों से डर लगता है!

5 फरवरी 2018

most latest jokes on ladies Brain
Jokes

आप 39 नंबर के बैड पर जाइए

2 फरवरी 2018

student teacher joke
Jokes

अंग्रेजी की क्लास चल रही थी

29 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

इस लड़की के इशारे देखकर हो गए लाखों दिल घायल, ये है वीडियो का पूरा सच

एक वीडियो इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में एक लड़के और लड़की के बीच बेहद ही क्यूट अंदाज में इशारों से एक दिल की बात दूसरे दिल तक पहुंचाई जा रही है।

12 फरवरी 2018

PM Modi meets Sultan Qaboos, India, Oman sign 8 MoUs 3:09

भारत-ओमान के बीच साइन हुए आठ MoUs, पीएम ने गिनाईं भारत की उपलब्धियां

12 फरवरी 2018

new varieties of wheat launched by Agricultural science institute helps to grow wheat without water 1:20

किसानों के लिए खुशखबरी, बिना पानी गेहूं की ये प्रजाति देगी बंपर पैदावार

12 फरवरी 2018

ACTRESS MASUMEH MAKHIJA TO BE SEEN NEXT IN '3 STOREYS' 0:44

फिल्म ‘3 स्टोरीज’ में नजर आएंगी मासूमी मखीजा, जानिए इनके बारे में

12 फरवरी 2018

BOLLYWOOD TOP 10: shibani dandekar bold topless picture went viral 5:02

शिबानी दांडेकर ने शेयर की सेमी न्यूड तस्वीरें, देखकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

12 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

funny jokes on indian husband wife
Jokes

खून में बियर की कमी

12 फरवरी 2018

most funny jokes on social trand
Jokes

भारत में किसी भी बिमारी का एक रामबाण इलाज

16 जनवरी 2018

latest jokes on teachers
Jokes

प्रिंसिपल ने दिल को छू जाने वाला जवाब दिया

16 जनवरी 2018

latest jokes on pen
Jokes

पेन टिचुक-टिचुक वाला ही लेना...

7 जनवरी 2018

latest funny jokes on husband and wife
Jokes

पत्नी चांदनी रात में अपने पति के साथ लेटी थी

26 दिसंबर 2017

latets jokes on teacher and student
Jokes

टीचर – संजू यमुना नदी कहां बहती है ?

22 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.