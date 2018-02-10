अपना शहर चुनें

चचा वैलेंटाइन डे आ रिया है

10 Feb 2018
latest funny jokes on valentines day 2018
मैंने भोपाली चाचा से पूछा - चचा वैलेंटाइन डे आ रिया है।
तो वो बोले - हां मियां सुना तो हे...
मैंने पूछा - जानते हैं इसके बारे में..?
वे बोले - अमां खां कोई बाबा थे। 
लड़कियों को फूल बांटते रेते थे। एक दिन उनकी बेगम ने देख लिया,
फिर तो मियां उनने बेलन से वो सुताई लगाई, वो सुताई लगाई कि बाबा टैं बोल गए। मरते मरते बीबी से गुजारिश कि "बेलन टांग दे"
लोगों ने समझा "वेलेंटाइन डे"
बस तभी से भैया, लोग इस दिन को वैलेंटाइन डे केते हैं और बाबा की याद में फूल बांटते रेते हैं।
 
