Download App
आपका शहर Close

पत्नी चांदनी रात में अपने पति के साथ लेटी थी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 12:28 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
latest funny jokes on husband and wife

demo

पत्नी चांदनी रात में अपने पति के
साथ लेटी थी

पत्नी – जानू तुम्हें मुझमें क्या अच्छा लगता है…?

पति – मुझे तुमसे जुडी हर चीज़ अच्छी लगती है डार्लिंग…
पत्नी – जैसे कि बताओ ना…?

पति –
जैसे तुम्हारी छोटी बहन प्रिया…
तुम्हारी मौसी की लड़की शालू…
तुम्हारी मामी की लड़की शीतल।.
तुम्हारी बुआ की लड़की नेहा..
तुम्हारे पडोसी की बेटी ममता…
तुम्हारी सहेली पिंकी…

पति के दोनों घुटनों और जबडे का इलाज चल रहा है

 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Latest Funny Jokes in Hindi related to Hindi Chutkule, Husband Wife Jokes, Whatsapp Jokes, Chutkule in Hindi, Hindi Funny Jokes and Love SMS etc. Stay updated with us for all latest jokes in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

latest jokes latest funny jokes funny jokes entertaining jokes

स्पॉटलाइट

'टाइगर' के आगे पानी मांग रहा 'बाहुबली', साल की सबसे बड़ी फिल्‍म के साथ तोड़ डाले ये 10 रिकॉर्ड

  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan film tiger zinda hai make 9 records in 4 days

150 करोड़ फीस लेकर सलमान ने कहा था 'टाइगर जिंदा है', विलेन की फीस सुनकर दिमाग हिल जाएगा

  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
tiger zinda hai villain sudeep charge 6 crore rupees for salman khan film

सिर्फ चेहरा नहीं पूरे बदन को बनाएं गोरा, बस नहाने के पानी में मिलाएं ये चीज

  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
If You Want Fair Skin Mix Lemon Drops In Bucket Before You Take Bath

बेस्ट फ्रेंड की शादी है तो चुनें ऐसा लहंगा और जूलरी, सुंदरता में चार चांद लग जाएंगे

  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
What To Wear On Best Friend Wedding In Winters

RMRIMS में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर व अन्य पदों पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
vacancy in RMRIMS for Assistant Professor and other post, applications fee free

जबर ख़बर

कुलभूषण की मुलाकात के बहाने पाकिस्तान ने चला तुरुप का इक्का
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

कुलभूषण से मिलीं मां और पत्नी, पाक ने वीडियो जारी कर जताया 'एहसान'

Today for kulbhushan jadhav and his family big day

Most Read

पत्नी से लड़ाई कर पति घर से चला गया

husband leaves home after fighting with wife
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पत्नी: अजी सुनते हो ? हमारी शादी करवाने वाले पंडित जी का देहांत हो गया 

latets jokes on wifes talk
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

टीचर – संजू यमुना नदी कहां बहती है ?

latets jokes on teacher and student
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कामवाली बाई के लिए प्यार

ladies possessiveness for their maid
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सुबह एक महिला फल वाले से अंग्रेजी में फल मांग रही थी

latest jokes on womens style
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सुनाता हूँ अपने स्कूल की प्रेमकहानी

girlfriend jokes in hindi
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!