पत्नी चांदनी रात में अपने पति के साथ लेटी थी
{"_id":"5a41d3414f1c1bd0408bf082","slug":"latest-funny-jokes-on-husband-and-wife","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"Jokes","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0938 ","slug":"jokes"}}
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 12:28 PM IST
पत्नी चांदनी रात में अपने पति के
साथ लेटी थी
पत्नी – जानू तुम्हें मुझमें क्या अच्छा लगता है…?
पति – मुझे तुमसे जुडी हर चीज़ अच्छी लगती है डार्लिंग…
पत्नी – जैसे कि बताओ ना…?
पति –
जैसे तुम्हारी छोटी बहन प्रिया…
तुम्हारी मौसी की लड़की शालू…
तुम्हारी मामी की लड़की शीतल।.
तुम्हारी बुआ की लड़की नेहा..
तुम्हारे पडोसी की बेटी ममता…
तुम्हारी सहेली पिंकी…
पति के दोनों घुटनों और जबडे का इलाज चल रहा है
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
Your Story has been saved!