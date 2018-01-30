अपना शहर चुनें

एक आदमी ने भगवान से पूछा

anand Kashyap Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 05:35 PM IST
एक आदमी ने भगवान से पूछा – कि आपके लिए करोड़ों साल कितने होते हैं ?

भगवान – एक सेकंड के बराबर

आदमी – और करोड़ों रूपये ?

भगवान – एक फूटी कौड़ी के बराबर

आदमी – तो क्या,आप मुझे एक फूटी कौड़ी दे सकते हैं ?

भगवान – क्यों नहीं , रुक एक सेकंड… 😀

एक आदमी ने भगवान से पूछा

