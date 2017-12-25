बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तुम बहुत खूबसूरत हो
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 06:41 PM IST
लड़का: तुम बहुत खूबसूरत हो।
लड़की: ओह जानू।
लड़का: तुम तो बिल्कुल परियों जैसी हो।
लड़की: सच में?
लड़का: हाँ।
लड़की: और क्या कर रहे हो अभी?
लड़का: मज़ाक
