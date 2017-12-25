Download App
आपका शहर Close

तुम बहुत खूबसूरत हो

abhishek mishra

abhishek mishra

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 06:41 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
joke on girls
लड़का: तुम बहुत खूबसूरत हो।
लड़की: ओह जानू।
लड़का: तुम तो बिल्कुल परियों जैसी हो।
लड़की: सच में?
लड़का: हाँ।
लड़की: और क्या कर रहे हो अभी?
लड़का: मज़ाक

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Latest Funny Jokes in Hindi related to Hindi Chutkule, Husband Wife Jokes, Whatsapp Jokes, Chutkule in Hindi, Hindi Funny Jokes and Love SMS etc. Stay updated with us for all latest jokes in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

RMRIMS में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर व अन्य पदों पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
vacancy in RMRIMS for Assistant Professor and other post, applications fee free

नाइटी से लेकर तौलिये तक में अर्शी ने ढाया कहर, इन आउटफिट्स में भी दिखीं सेक्सी

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Arshi Khan Bold Looks

मां बनने वाली महिला को कभी नहीं बतानी चाहिये डिलिवरी की तारीख, वजह भी जान लें

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
This Is Why Child Delivery Date Should Not Be Revealed To Pregnant Women

मां-बेटी में सिर्फ डेढ़ साल का फर्क, करिश्मा देख नहीं होगा आंखों पर यकीन

  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
A twenty four years embryo frozen baby born in America

बामर लॉरी में असिस्टेंट मैनेजर के पद पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Vacancy in Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. for the post of Assistant Manager

जबर ख़बर

कुलभूषण से मिलीं मां और पत्नी, पाक ने वीडियो जारी कर जताया 'एहसान'
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

RK नगर सीट पर दिनाकरन की जीत, बोले- 2 महीने में गिरेगी तमिलनाडु सरकार

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran Set big win in RK Nagar bypoll

Most Read

पत्नी से लड़ाई कर पति घर से चला गया

husband leaves home after fighting with wife
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पत्नी: अजी सुनते हो ? हमारी शादी करवाने वाले पंडित जी का देहांत हो गया 

latets jokes on wifes talk
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

टीचर – संजू यमुना नदी कहां बहती है ?

latets jokes on teacher and student
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कामवाली बाई के लिए प्यार

ladies possessiveness for their maid
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सुबह एक महिला फल वाले से अंग्रेजी में फल मांग रही थी

latest jokes on womens style
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सुनाता हूँ अपने स्कूल की प्रेमकहानी

girlfriend jokes in hindi
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!