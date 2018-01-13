Download App
devotees in Surat Ramnath Shiv Ghela temple offer crabs to Lord Shiva

गुजरात में भक्तों ने बेहतर स्वास्थ्य के लिए भगवान शिव को चढ़ाए केकड़े

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सूरत Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 12:02 PM IST
devotees in Surat Ramnath Shiv Ghela temple offer crabs to Lord Shiva
शिव मंदिर - फोटो : ANI
गुजरात के रामनाथ शिव घेला मंदिर में भक्तों ने भगवान शिव को केकड़े चढ़ाए हैं। सूरत के उमरा में स्थित इस मंदिर में आने वाले भक्तों का कहना है कि केकड़े चढ़ाने से उनका स्वास्थ्य सही-सलामत रहेगा और इससे कान संबंधित बीमारियां भी ठीक होती हैं।

मकर संक्रांति के मौके पर जिंदा केकड़े भगवान शिव को चढ़ाए जाते हैं। मंदिर के पुजारी का कहना है कि इस परंपरा का उल्लेख हिंदुओं के धार्मिक ग्रंथ रामायण में मिलता है। वे ऐसा अपनी मन्नतें पूरी करने के लिए करते हैं।

केकड़े समर्पित करने की प्रथा दशकों पुरानी है। इस मामले पर मंदिर के पुजारी का कहना है कि समुद्र की लहर में बह आए एक केकड़े ने भगवान राम को प्रसन्न कर दिया था। जिसके बाद उसे पूजा का एक अभिन्न अंग बने रहने का आशीर्वाद मिला था। इसी वजह से लोग मंदिर में अपनी बीमारी को लेकर आते हैं और उसे चढ़ाते हैं। 
gujarat lord shiva crabs

