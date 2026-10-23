तू है मेरी किरण X रिव्यू: सोनाक्षी-जहीर की सॉइकोलॉजिकल थ्रिलर ने कितना मनोरंजन किया? जानिए दर्शकों का रिएक्शन
- फिल्म 'तू है मेरी किरण' आज 23 अक्तूबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है।
- इसमें सोनाक्षी सिन्हा और जहीर इकबाल लीड रोल में हैं। बॉक्स ऑफिस पर इसका मुकाबला 'उड़ता तीर' से है।
- थिएटर्स में लग चुकी इस फिल्म पर दर्शकों की कैसी प्रतिक्रिया है? जानिए
विस्तार
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा और जहीर इकबाल ऑनस्क्रीन साथ में नजर आए हैं। उनकी फिल्म 'तू है मेरी किरण' आज शुक्रवार को सिनेमाघरों में सज गई है। यह एक रोमांटिक-साइकोलॉजिकल थ्रिलर फिल्म है। फिल्म देखने को बाद दर्शक कैसा रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं? जानिए
जुनूनी आशिक बने हैं जहीर इकबाल
फिल्म 'तू है मेरी किरण' में जहीर इकबाल एक जुनूनी आशिक के रोल में नजर आए हैं। वे साइको शख्स बने हैं। सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के किरदार से उन्हें मोहब्बत हो जाती है। मगर, सामने से ऐसा नहीं है। यहीं से शुरू होता है जुनून का खेल। इनकार के बावजूद पीछा करना, धमकी देना और किसी भी हद तक जाने की कहानी इस फिल्म में है। दर्शकों की मिली जुली प्रतिक्रिया आ रही है।
पसंद आई सोनाक्षी-जहीर की केमिस्ट्री
दर्शकों को सोनाक्षी सिन्हा और जहीर इकबाल की केमिस्ट्री पसंद आई है। एक दर्शक ने लिखा है, ऑफ स्क्रीन की तरह, ऑनस्क्रीन भी जहीर-सोना कमाल लग रहे हैं। जहीर इकबाल का एक नया अंदाज इस फिल्म में देखने को मिला है।
#TuHaiMeriKiranReview: You know #ShahRukhKhan's song with the same title, now it's time to know #TuHaiMeriKiran movie! A completely new experience ✅ Zaheer x Sonakshi's real-life chemistry comes alive on reel life too and their fans are definitely going to love this 👍 Now this is a side of #ZaheerIqbal I really wanted to see! 🔥 He gets the grey shades of an obsessive lover spot on, switching between anger, vulnerability and intensity. Those eyes and expresions are really something! #SonakshiSinha looks gorgeous and brings a strong presence to the screen. What worked for me is how the film keeps its drama alive with unexpected turns and some properly massy moments. Karan Rawal gets some engaging scenes out of his lead pair, and their chemistry adds to the impact. The background score sets the mood, while OAFF & Savera's music offers a soothing contrast. #Humsafar, in Vishal Mishra's voice, is my pick! 🎶 Overall, a fine flick for this weekend, should be watched by couples and Families and deserves a fair chance amid this crowded weekend. RATING - ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ✨ 3.5/5*— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) October 23, 2026
टाइम ट्रैवल का कॉन्सेप्ट कैसा लगा?
इस फिल्म में टाइम ट्रैवल का कॉन्सेप्ट भी देखने को मिला है। दर्शकों को जहीर का काम सोनाक्षी के मुकाबले बेहतर लग रहा। एक यूजर ने लिखा है, 'यह बांधे रखने वाली फिल्म है। जहीर इकबाल किरदार में पूरी तरह ढल गए हैं'।
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐✨ Review: #TuHaiMeriKiran A thriller about an obsessive lover wrapped around time travel concept feels fresh and fascinating. And the Director #KaranRawal makes a taut and engaging film. #ZaheerIqbal is in top form. He gets into the skin of the character and commands the screen with his fine act. #SonakshiSinha is equally impressive. She brings ache & vulnerability to the character. The two actors add searing intensity to the scenes. The screenplay is another reason why this film succeeds. It’s pacy, tight and unpredictable. Another positive is the film’s willingness to work within the space of character-driven storytelling. Its appeal lies not just in what happens, but also in how the characters respond to the situations they encounter. In the end, Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a sharp thriller with fabulous performances. It's super engaging for the most part. Go for it!— tere naina (@nainaverse) October 23, 2026
The long-awaited moment has finally arrived, and our favorite is officially on the big screen. So incredibly proud to witness your Bollywood debut today, Ankit. Cheers to this new chapter🥹❤️🧿🫶 #AnkitGupta #TuHaiMeriKiran https://t.co/H7HnEyVLrU— Shivangi (@ankitxsukoon___) October 23, 2026
फिल्म से गायब हुआ जादू?
इस फिल्म का निर्देशन करण रावल ने किया है। कुछ दर्शकों ने इसकी कहानी को कमजोर बताया है। एक यूजर ने लिखा है, 'फिल्म में शहरुख खान की 'डर' वाली वाइब्स हैं। मगर, फिल्म में मैजिक नहीं है। फिल्म में प्यार का डार्क साइड दिखा है। जहीर इकबाल ने अच्छा काम किया है, लेकिन सिर्फ एक परफॉर्मेंस क्या फिल्म को बचा सकती है'?
SHAH RUKH KHAN'S DARR VIBES, BUT WHERE'S THE MAGIC? 👀 #TuHaiMeriKiran attempts to revisit the dark side of love and obsession. Zaheer Iqbal shines, but can one performance save the film? Our verdict - https://t.co/xDr6yGAUxm ⭐️⭐️1/2 #ZaheerIqbal #SonakshiSinha— Nitinn Sethi (@nitinnsethi) October 23, 2026