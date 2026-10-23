तू है मेरी किरण X रिव्यू: सोनाक्षी-जहीर की सॉइकोलॉजिकल थ्रिलर ने कितना मनोरंजन किया? जानिए दर्शकों का रिएक्शन

पसंद आई सोनाक्षी-जहीर की केमिस्ट्री

दर्शकों को सोनाक्षी सिन्हा और जहीर इकबाल की केमिस्ट्री पसंद आई है। एक दर्शक ने लिखा है, ऑफ स्क्रीन की तरह, ऑनस्क्रीन भी जहीर-सोना कमाल लग रहे हैं। जहीर इकबाल का एक नया अंदाज इस फिल्म में देखने को मिला है।



#TuHaiMeriKiranReview: You know #ShahRukhKhan's song with the same title, now it's time to know #TuHaiMeriKiran movie! A completely new experience ✅ Zaheer x Sonakshi's real-life chemistry comes alive on reel life too and their fans are definitely going to love this 👍 Now this is a side of #ZaheerIqbal I really wanted to see! 🔥 He gets the grey shades of an obsessive lover spot on, switching between anger, vulnerability and intensity. Those eyes and expresions are really something! #SonakshiSinha looks gorgeous and brings a strong presence to the screen. What worked for me is how the film keeps its drama alive with unexpected turns and some properly massy moments. Karan Rawal gets some engaging scenes out of his lead pair, and their chemistry adds to the impact. The background score sets the mood, while OAFF & Savera's music offers a soothing contrast. #Humsafar, in Vishal Mishra's voice, is my pick! 🎶 Overall, a fine flick for this weekend, should be watched by couples and Families and deserves a fair chance amid this crowded weekend. RATING - ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ✨ 3.5/5*