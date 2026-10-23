फ्री ई-पेपर
पर्सनलाइज़्ड फ़ीड
पर्सनलाइज़्ड नोटिफ़िकेशन
चलते-फिरते ख़बरें
लॉयल्टी रिवॉर्ड्स
डाउनलोड करें

मेरा शहर

सब्सक्राइब करें
Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Tu Hai Meri Kiran X Review: Netizens Reaction On Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal Priyanka Agrawal Karan Rawal film

तू है मेरी किरण X रिव्यू: सोनाक्षी-जहीर की सॉइकोलॉजिकल थ्रिलर ने कितना मनोरंजन किया? जानिए दर्शकों का रिएक्शन

Fri, 23 Oct 2026 02:12 PM IST
ज्योति राघव एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क,अमर उजाला
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क,अमर उजाला Published by: ज्योति राघव Updated Fri, 23 Oct 2026 02:12 PM IST
सार

  • फिल्म 'तू है मेरी किरण' आज 23 अक्तूबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है।
  • इसमें सोनाक्षी सिन्हा और जहीर इकबाल लीड रोल में हैं। बॉक्स ऑफिस पर इसका मुकाबला 'उड़ता तीर' से है।
  • थिएटर्स में लग चुकी इस फिल्म पर दर्शकों की कैसी प्रतिक्रिया है? जानिए

विज्ञापन
Tu Hai Meri Kiran X Review: Netizens Reaction On Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal Priyanka Agrawal Karan Rawal film
तू है मेरी किरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Amar Ujala on Google News Add as a preferred
source on google

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा और जहीर इकबाल ऑनस्क्रीन साथ में नजर आए हैं। उनकी फिल्म 'तू है मेरी किरण' आज शुक्रवार को सिनेमाघरों में सज गई है। यह एक रोमांटिक-साइकोलॉजिकल थ्रिलर फिल्म है। फिल्म देखने को बाद दर्शक कैसा रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं? जानिए

विज्ञापन
Trending Videos

Tu Hai Meri Kiran X Review: Netizens Reaction On Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal Priyanka Agrawal Karan Rawal film
फिल्म 'तू है मेरी किरण' - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

जुनूनी आशिक बने हैं जहीर इकबाल
फिल्म 'तू है मेरी किरण' में जहीर इकबाल एक जुनूनी आशिक के रोल में नजर आए हैं। वे साइको शख्स बने हैं। सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के किरदार से उन्हें मोहब्बत हो जाती है। मगर, सामने से ऐसा नहीं है। यहीं से शुरू होता है जुनून का खेल। इनकार के बावजूद पीछा करना, धमकी देना और किसी भी हद तक जाने की कहानी इस फिल्म में है। दर्शकों की मिली जुली प्रतिक्रिया आ रही है। 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

पसंद आई सोनाक्षी-जहीर की केमिस्ट्री
दर्शकों को सोनाक्षी सिन्हा और जहीर इकबाल की केमिस्ट्री पसंद आई है। एक दर्शक ने लिखा है, ऑफ स्क्रीन की तरह, ऑनस्क्रीन भी जहीर-सोना कमाल लग रहे हैं। जहीर इकबाल का एक नया अंदाज इस फिल्म में देखने को मिला है। 
 

विज्ञापन

Tu Hai Meri Kiran X Review: Netizens Reaction On Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal Priyanka Agrawal Karan Rawal film
'तू है मेरी किरण' ट्रेलर - फोटो : वीडियो ग्रैब

टाइम ट्रैवल का कॉन्सेप्ट कैसा लगा?
इस फिल्म में टाइम ट्रैवल का कॉन्सेप्ट भी देखने को मिला है। दर्शकों को जहीर का काम सोनाक्षी के मुकाबले बेहतर लग रहा। एक यूजर ने लिखा है, 'यह बांधे रखने वाली फिल्म है। जहीर इकबाल किरदार में पूरी तरह ढल गए हैं'।
 


 

फिल्म से गायब हुआ जादू?
इस फिल्म का निर्देशन करण रावल ने किया है। कुछ दर्शकों ने इसकी कहानी को कमजोर बताया है। एक यूजर ने लिखा है, 'फिल्म में शहरुख खान की 'डर' वाली वाइब्स हैं। मगर, फिल्म में मैजिक नहीं है। फिल्म में प्यार का डार्क साइड दिखा है। जहीर इकबाल ने अच्छा काम किया है, लेकिन सिर्फ एक परफॉर्मेंस क्या फिल्म को बचा सकती है'?
 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

AU ऐप में पढ़ें

Followed