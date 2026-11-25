जो बचे हैं संग समेट लो रिलीज विवाद: नेटफ्लिक्स की पहली पाकिस्तानी सीरीज पर बवाल, भारत में बैन की मांग शुरू
- Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samet Lo Controversy: नेटफ्लिक्स की पहली पाकिस्तानी सीरीज 'जो बचे हैं संग समेट लो' को लेकर भारत में विरोध हो रहा है।
- ऑल इंडियन सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन (AICWA) ने भारत में इस सीरीज की स्ट्रीमिंग पर प्रतिबंध की मांग की है।
- शिव सेना नेता आनंद दुबे ने भी AICWA का सपोर्ट किया है और भारत में सीरीज पर बैन लगाने के लिए आवाज उठाई है।
विस्तार
ओटीटी स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म नेटफ्लिक्स की पहली पाकिस्तानी ओरिजिनल वेब सीरीज का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। इसमें फवाद खान और माहिरा खान प्रमुख किरदारों में हैं। भारत में इस सीरीज की स्ट्रीमिंग पर प्रतिबंध की मांग की जा रही है। इसे लेकर ऑल इंडियन सिने वर्कर्स एसोसिएशन (AICWA) ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को पत्र लिखा है। वहीं, शिव सेना ने भी सीरीज का विरोध किया है।
AICWA को मिला शिव सेना नेता का समर्थन
नेटफ्लिक्स की आगामी पाकिस्तानी सीरीज रिलीज से पहले विवादों में आ गई है। एक तरफ AICWA ने भारत में सीरीज की रिलीज रोकने की मांग उठाई है। वहीं, शिवसेना नेता आनंद दुबे ने भी एसोसिएशन का किया है। आनंद दुबे ने पाकिस्तान के साथ किसी भी तरह के कल्चरल जुड़ाव का विरोध किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि दुश्मन देश रोए, चिल्लाए या भीख मांगे, हमें कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं है।
शिव सेना नेता ने क्या कहा?
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से बात करते हुए आनंद दुबे ने कहा है, 'पाकिस्तान चाहे वेब सीरीज बनाए, चाहे क्रिकेट खेले चाहें आतंकवाद फैलाए, वो सब अपने देश में उसे मुबारक हो। हमारे देश में न उसके क्रिकेट को हम पसंद करेंगे। न वेब सीरीज को पसंद करेंगे और न ही किसी सांस्कृतिक मंच पर जाएंगे। हमारी फिल्म एसोसिएशन के लोगों ने प्रधानमंत्री को चिट्ठी लिखी है कि यह वेब सीरीज भारत में कम से कम न दिखाई जाए। पाकिस्तान चाहे रोए-गाए-नाचे-चिल्लाए या विलाप करे...भीख मांगे हमें कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं है। पाकिस्तान का समूल बहिष्कार ही इस समय भारत की प्राथमिकता है।
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On AICWA's letter to PM Modi seeking a ban on Pakistani Netflix series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' in India, Shiv Sena Anand Dubey says, "Whether Pakistan produces web series, plays cricket, or spreads terrorism—that is their own affair, and they can keep it to themselves. As far as our country is concerned, we have no interest in their cricket, their web series, or any form of cultural engagement with them. Members of our film association have written to the Prime Minister, requesting that these web series—whether on Netflix or other platforms—should not be screened in India. We have no interest whether Pakistan dances, sings, cries, screams, laments, or begs—we have absolutely no interest in any of it. A complete boycott of Pakistan is India’s priority at this time..."— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026
AICWA ने पत्र में क्या लिखा?
बता दें कि AICWA ने प्रधानमंत्री को लिखे पत्र में कहा है, 'आतंक को कोई शाबाशी नहीं मिलती। देश सबसे पहले आता है। पाकिस्तानी सीरीज 04 दिसंबर 2026 को भारत में नेटफ्लिक्स पर रिलीज न हो। पाकिस्तान एक आतंकवादी देश था, है और रहेगा। इसकी सीरीज, फिल्में, गाने, पॉडकास्ट और बाकी सभी कंटेंट की भारतीय स्क्रीन पर कोई जगह नहीं है। हमने सबसे कड़ी सजा वाले एक मजबूत, परमानेंट कानून की भी मांग की है। हम नेटफ्लिक्स इंडिया और सभी OTT प्लेटफॉर्म से अपील करते हैं कि वे भारत में कभी भी कोई पाकिस्तानी कंटेंट न दिखाएं। देश सबसे पहले आता है'।
🇮🇳 Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First. 🇮🇳 The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, demanding that the Pakistani series "Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" is not released on Netflix in India on 4 December 2026. Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens. We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India. Nation Comes First. Always. | #AICWA | #NationComesFirst | #BoycottPakistaniContent | #Netflix |#Pahalgam | #Pulwama | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | #Pakistani | #Pakistan | #PakistanTerroristCountry | | @narendramodi | @PMOIndia | @AmitShah | @HMOIndia | @AshwiniVaishnaw | @MIB_India | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @sureshsgupta | @netflix | @NetflixIndia |— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 24, 2026
पाकिस्तानी सितारों से सजी है सीरीज
बता दें कि 'जो बचे हैं संग समेट लो' फरहत इश्तियाक के इसी नाम के चर्चित उर्दू उपन्यास पर आधारित है। सीरीज में फवाद खान और माहिरा खान के अलावा हानिया आमिर, सनम सईद, अहद रजा मीर, हमजा अली अब्बासी और इकरा अजीज जैसे पाकिस्तानी कलाकार नजर आएंगे। सीरीज में तीन पीढ़ियों के बीच फैली, छह प्रेम कहानियां हैं।