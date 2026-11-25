शिव सेना नेता ने क्या कहा?

समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से बात करते हुए आनंद दुबे ने कहा है, 'पाकिस्तान चाहे वेब सीरीज बनाए, चाहे क्रिकेट खेले चाहें आतंकवाद फैलाए, वो सब अपने देश में उसे मुबारक हो। हमारे देश में न उसके क्रिकेट को हम पसंद करेंगे। न वेब सीरीज को पसंद करेंगे और न ही किसी सांस्कृतिक मंच पर जाएंगे। हमारी फिल्म एसोसिएशन के लोगों ने प्रधानमंत्री को चिट्ठी लिखी है कि यह वेब सीरीज भारत में कम से कम न दिखाई जाए। पाकिस्तान चाहे रोए-गाए-नाचे-चिल्लाए या विलाप करे...भीख मांगे हमें कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं है। पाकिस्तान का समूल बहिष्कार ही इस समय भारत की प्राथमिकता है।



#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On AICWA's letter to PM Modi seeking a ban on Pakistani Netflix series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' in India, Shiv Sena Anand Dubey says, "Whether Pakistan produces web series, plays cricket, or spreads terrorism—that is their own affair, and they can keep it to themselves. As far as our country is concerned, we have no interest in their cricket, their web series, or any form of cultural engagement with them. Members of our film association have written to the Prime Minister, requesting that these web series—whether on Netflix or other platforms—should not be screened in India. We have no interest whether Pakistan dances, sings, cries, screams, laments, or begs—we have absolutely no interest in any of it. A complete boycott of Pakistan is India’s priority at this time..."