शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Rajinikanth film kaala new poster release huma qureshi and nana patekar look non glamorous

सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की फिल्म 'काला' का नया पोस्टर रिलीज, हुमा कुरैशी का दिखा ऐसा अवतार

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 25 May 2018 09:27 AM IST
huma
huma
ख़बर सुनें
साउथ के सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की फिल्म काला का बेसब्री से इंतजार किया जा रहा है। यह फिल्म 27 अप्रैल को रिलीज होने वाली थी लेकिन इसकी रिलीज डेट आगे बढ़ाकर 7 जून कर दी गई। रजनीकांत के बाद फिल्म के मेकर्स ने दो नए पोस्टर रिलीज किए हैं।
पहले पोस्टर में हुमा कुरैशी नॉन ग्लैमरस किरदार में नजर आ रही हैं। हुमा का यह पोस्टर काफी प्रभावी है और इसे देखकर लग रहा है कि हुमा कुरैशी एक बार फिर से दमदार किरदार में नजर आने वाली हैं।



फिल्म के पोस्टर को शेयर करते हुए हुमा कुरैशी ने लिखा- ‘दमदार किरदार निभाकर ही बतौर एक्टर्स हमें खुशी मिलती है। मैं खुद को भाग्यशाली मानती हूं कि मुझे जरीना का किरदार निभाने का मौका मिला। थैंक्यू पीए रंजीत इसके लिए और वन एंड ओनली रजनीकांत की काला सिनेमाघरों में 7 जून को रिलीज हो रही है।’ 



काला में रजनीकांत मुंबई के धारावी के एक गैंगस्टर के रोल में नजर आने वाले हैं. इस फिल्म में हुमा कुरेशी, नाना पाटेकर और अंजलि पाटिल अहम रोल में हैं। 'काला' को एक्टर-प्रोड्यूसर धनुष ने प्रोड्यूस किया है, जबकि इस फिल्म का निर्देशन पीए रंजीत ने किया है। फिल्म का टीजर काफी पसंद किया गया था। अब फिल्म का दर्शक बड़ी बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

 
rajinikanth kaala huma qureshi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

pregnanci concieve
Healthy Food

अगर प्लान कर रहे हैं बच्चा तो आज से ही खाना शुरू कर दें ये 5 चीजें, जल्द घर में गूंजेगी किलकारियां

25 मई 2018

कुणाल खेमू
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में 'कलयुग' लाकर इस हीरो ने मचाया था तहलका, अब इंडस्ट्री के सबसे अमीर घराने का है दामाद

25 मई 2018

morgon
Hollywood

ऑस्कर विजेता एक्टर मॉर्गन फ्रीमैन पर 8 महिलाओं ने लगाया यौन शोषण का आरोप, बोलीं उठाता था मेरी स्कर्ट

25 मई 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrat Bharucha will seen Atif Aslam new song Baarish
Bollywood

आतिफ असलम के साथ 'बारिश' में भीगने को तैयार हुई 'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' की हीरोइन,करेंगी ये काम

25 मई 2018

karan johar
Bollywood

कभी ट्विंकल के प्यार में पागल थे करण जौहर, 'लगे रहो मुन्नाभाई' देखकर बदला था अपना लकी चार्म

25 मई 2018

Karan Johar
Fashion street

B'Day Spl : बचपन में कुछ ऐसे दिखते थे करण जौहर, इन 5 तस्वीरों में पहचानना होगा मुश्किल

25 मई 2018

Interesting Reasons why Hotels Use White bed Sheets
Lifestyle

आखिर होटल के कमरे में बेड पर क्यों बिछी होती है सफेद चादर, बुक करने से पहले जरूर जान लें वजह

25 मई 2018

Amazing Ayurvedic remedies to prevent hair loss problem
Lifestyle

बाल झड़ने से हैं परेशान तो ये 5 आयुर्वेदिक उपाय देंगे तुरंत राहत

25 मई 2018

lift
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया का सबसे खतरनाक इलाका, यहां जान हथेली पर रखकर लिफ्ट मांगते हैं लोग

25 मई 2018

bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan now Will solve love problem to be Love Guru
Bollywood

एक्टिंग से दिल जीतने के बाद रवि किशन अब लव गुरु बनकर भोजपुरी फैंस को देंगे प्यार की टिप्स

25 मई 2018

Most Read

Alia Bhatt increase her fees after Success of Raazi
Bollywood

कई फिल्में हिट देने के बाद अपनी फीस बढ़ाने को 'राजी' हुई आलिया, लोग दीपिका से कर रहें हैं तुलना

फिल्म हिट होने के बाद एक्टर जो काम सबसे पहले काम करते हैं उनमें फीस बढ़ाना शामिल है। 'राजी' की कामयाबी के बाद आलिया भट्ट ने भी फीस बढ़ा दी है।

25 मई 2018

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will not seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali next project
Bollywood

संजय लीला भंसाली ने दीपिका और रणवीर का छोड़ा साथ, नई जोड़ी के साथ कर सकते हैं वापसी

25 मई 2018

Deepika Padukone will play super women role in her next film
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने साइन की अगली फिल्म 'वंडर वुमन' की तरह दिखाएंगी अपनी शक्तियां

25 मई 2018

bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan now Will solve love problem to be Love Guru
Bollywood

एक्टिंग से दिल जीतने के बाद रवि किशन अब लव गुरु बनकर भोजपुरी फैंस को देंगे प्यार की टिप्स

25 मई 2018

Shivani Tomar and Rahul Sharma new show Meetge Laxman rekha will on air soon
Bollywood

आज के समय में जरूरी प्रासंगिक की 'मिटेगी लक्ष्मण रेखा', जल्द होगा प्रसारित

25 मई 2018

Salman Khan shared look of Jacqueline Fernandez in Race 3 Selfish song
Bollywood

जैकलिन फर्नांडीज 'रेस 3' के दूसरे गाने में इस तरह दिखाएंगी हॉट अंदाज, सलमान ने ऐसे किया खुलासा

24 मई 2018

Tiger Shroff starrer film Student of the Year 2 motion posters released
Bollywood

'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2' का मोशन पोस्टर रिलीज, तीनों लीड स्टार का दिखा बिंदास लुक

24 मई 2018

Shraddha Kapoor now falls in love with photographer Rohan
Bollywood

श्रद्धा कपूर को मिल गया नया साथी, अब इनके साथ लड़ा रही हैं इश्क

24 मई 2018

Dharmendra says 2 of my sons working in Race 3 Salman khan and Bobby
Bollywood

धर्मेंद्र के 2 नहीं 3 बेटे हैं, बॉबी सनी के अलावा जानिए तीसरा कौन?

23 मई 2018

Nitesh Tiwari
Bollywood

'दंगल' डायरेक्टर फिर लेकर आ रहे हैं 200 करोड़ी फिल्म, ट्वीट कर किया खुलासा

24 मई 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: जब काजोल को नहीं पहचान पाई उनकी बेटी, अजय देवगन ने कही ये बात

काजोल हाल ही में सिंगापुर पहुंचीं, जहां मैडम तुसाद म्यूजियम में उनका मोम का पुतला लगाया गया है। काजोल ने इस पुतले के साथ जमकर फोटोग्राफी कराई।

25 मई 2018

सपना चौधरी 2:02

VIDEO: सपना चौधरी का ये लुक देख हो जाएंगे हैरान, पहचानना हुआ मुश्किल

25 मई 2018

amir khan 1:08

‘संजू’ में ये रोल करना चाहते थे आमिर खान लेकिन...

25 मई 2018

SONAM KAPOOR 1:38

सोनम कपूर ने ये जो लपेटा है, वो साड़ी है!

24 मई 2018

PRIYA PRAKASH 3:18

प्रिया प्रकाश का नया वीडियो, संभल नहीं रहा ब्लैक गाउन

24 मई 2018

Recommended

Sonakshi Sinha said Regional Cinema batter then hindi cinema
Bollywood

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने बॉलीवुड को लेकर कही बड़ी बात, काम करने पर ऐसे जताया दुख

14 मई 2018

एमएस धोनी, रजनीकांत
India News

IPL से पहले एमएस धोनी और रजनीकांत का धमाकेदार वीडियो

30 मार्च 2018

Kamal Haasan said on Rajinikanth, Politics will divide us
India News

कमल हासन ने कहा- मेरी और रजनीकांत की दोस्ती में रोड़ा है राजनीति

17 मार्च 2018

Superstar Rajinikanth said he is not a full time politician yet
India News

मैं कोई नेता नहीं हूं, राजनीति से जुड़े सवालों के जवाब नहीं दूंगा : रजनीकांत

13 मार्च 2018

रजनीकांत
India News

दक्षिण के सुपरस्टार बोले- जयललिता और करुणानिधि की खाली हुई सीट को भरने आया हूं

6 मार्च 2018

BJP trying to form Major alliance in Tamil Nadu
India News

तमिलनाडु में रजनीकांत को साथ लाना चाहती है भाजपा, महागठबंधन का आधार जुटाने की कोशिश

22 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे कि कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं।आप कुकीज़ नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज़ हटा सकते हैं और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डेटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते है हमारी Cookies Policy और Privacy Policy के बारे में और पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.