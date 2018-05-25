#Kaala - Blessed to be working with stalwarts @rajinikanth & @nanagpatekar and the whole cast and my super hardworking crew .. @beemji #dreamteam #love #poster #intense #KaalaInHindi #blessed #june7th #dharavi #HumaQureshi 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/pY7Q3HiIBa— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 24, 2018
The only joy we get as actors is to play living breathing characters .. so blessed to have had the opportunity to play #Zareena Thank you @beemji for this and the one&only @rajinikanth 🙏🙏#Kaala coming to theatre near you June 7th #KaalaInHindi @wunderbarfilms @LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/erUYcm2Ck5— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 24, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.
फिल्म हिट होने के बाद एक्टर जो काम सबसे पहले काम करते हैं उनमें फीस बढ़ाना शामिल है। 'राजी' की कामयाबी के बाद आलिया भट्ट ने भी फीस बढ़ा दी है।
25 मई 2018