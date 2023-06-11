Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Education ›   Success Stories ›   Simran Bala Becomes First Woman to crack UPSC CAPF exam in Jammu kashmir Creates History know about her life

उपलब्धि: जानिए कौन हैं सिमरन बाला, यूपीएससी सीएपीएफ परीक्षा पास करने वाली इकलौती कश्मीरी

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: सौरभ पांडेय Updated Sun, 11 Jun 2023 01:06 PM IST
सार

UPSC CAPF 2023: जम्मू-कश्मीर के शहर नौशेरा की रहने वाली सिमरन बाला इस साल यूपीएससी सीएपीएफ की परीक्षा पास करने वाली केंद्र शासित प्रदेश की पहली महिला बन गई हैं।

Simran Bala Becomes First Woman to crack UPSC CAPF exam in Jammu kashmir Creates History know about her life
UPSC CAPF SIMRAN BALA - फोटो : @ani
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

UPSC CAPF Result 2023: जम्मू-कश्मीर के शहर नौशेरा की रहने वाली सिमरन बाला इस साल संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (UPSC) की केंद्रीय सशस्त्र पुलिस बल (CAPF) की परीक्षा पास करने वाली केंद्र शासित प्रदेश की पहली महिला बन गई हैं। उन्होंने इस वर्ष यूपीएससी सीएपीएफ के लिए क्वालीफाई करने वाले 151 उम्मीदवारों में 82वीं अखिल भारतीय रैंक हासिल की है।

सीएपीएफ परीक्षा पास करने वाली सिमरन बाला ने बताया कि मैं इस साल इस परीक्षा को क्रैक करने वाली जम्मू-कश्मीर की अकेली लड़की हूं, मुझे बहुत गर्व महसूस हो रहा है। इस सफलता के पीछे पेरेंट्स और टीचर का बहुत सपोर्ट रहा, जिसकी वजह से मुझे यह सफलता हासिल हुई है।

सिमरन बाला ने न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से बातचीत करते हुए बताया कि जम्मू कश्मीर के बॉर्डर एरिया वाले जिले से होने के नाते मैंने बहुत क्रॉस बॉर्डर फायरिंग देखी है, जिसकी वजह से मुझे सीएपीएफ जॉइन करने के लिए बहुत मोटिवेशन मिला। मैं भी देश की सीमा की सुरक्षा करना चाहती हूं। अब मेरा सपना साकार हो चुका है। मेरा चयन सीएपीएफ असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट के पद पर हुआ है। मैं पूरी ऊर्जी के साथ अपनी ड्यूटी निभाउंगी। सिमरन ने आगे बताया कि मेरे परिजन और आस-पड़ोस के लोग मेरी इस सफलता पर काफी खुश हैं।

सिमरन ने बताया कि उनकी स्कूली शिक्षा राजौरी जिले के नौशेरा जो कि एलओसी के नजदीक है। वहीं के नेशनल पब्लिक स्कूल से 10वीं तक पढ़ाई पूरी की। इसके बाद 11वीं और 12वीं की पढ़ाई जम्मू से की। स्नातक की पढ़ाई गवर्मेंट कॉलेज फॉर वुमन गांधीनगर से पूरी की है।    

सिमरन ने बताया कि जब वह अपने ग्रेजुएशन के आखिरी सेमेस्टर में थी, तब  परीक्षा दी थी। कड़ी मेहनत, भगवान की कृपा और लगन की बदौलत इस परीक्षा को पहले प्रयास में पास किया। यह परीक्षा तीन स्टेज में होती है। सबसे पहले लिखित परीक्षा होती है, जो यूपीएससी कराता है। इसमें दो पेपर होता है। इसमें पास होने वाले उम्मीदवारों को मेडिकल और फिजिकल टेस्ट के लिए बुलाया जाता है। इसके बाद इंटरव्यू होता है। जिसके लिए उम्मीदवारों को दिल्ली बुलाया जाता है।

सिमरन ने बताया कि उनकी मेडिकल और फिजिकल परीक्षा बीएसएफ हेड क्वॉर्टर जालंधर में हुई थी। जो आईटीबीपी ने कंडक्ट करवाई थी। उन्होंने बताया कि उनका इंटरव्यू 22 मई को था। अब शुक्रवार को रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। इस परीक्षा में 151 उम्मीदवार सफल हुए हैं। सिमरन ने बताया कि उनकी ऑल इंडिया रैंक 82वीं है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed