Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

Hindi News ›   Education ›   Success Stories ›   Indian-American student Natasha Perianayagam named by Johns Hopkins as the worlds brightest for second time

World's Brightest: नताशा ने 76 देशों के 15 हजार छात्रों को दी मात, दूसरे वर्ष भी जॉन्स हॉपकिन्स की सूची में

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: देवेश शर्मा Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2023 12:38 PM IST
सार

Indian-American student Natasha Perianayagam Johns Hopkins 'World's Brightest' List :  भारतीय-अमेरिकी स्कूली छात्रा नताशा पेरियानयागम लगातार दूसरे वर्ष दूसरे वर्ष जॉन्स हॉपकिन्स (Johns Hopkins) की दुनिया के सबसे प्रतिभाशाली (World's Brightest) छात्रों की सूची में शामिल की गई है।

Natasha Perianayagam
Natasha Perianayagam - फोटो : PTI
Follow Us Follow on Google News
विज्ञापन

विस्तार

Indian-American student Natasha Perianayagam: भारतीय-अमेरिकी स्कूली छात्रा नताशा पेरियानयागम लगातार दूसरे वर्ष दूसरे वर्ष जॉन्स हॉपकिन्स (Johns Hopkins) की दुनिया के सबसे प्रतिभाशाली (World's Brightest) छात्रों की सूची में शामिल की गई है।


नताशा ने यह उपलब्धि 76 देशों के 15,000 से अधिक छात्रों को पछाड़कर हासिल की है। नताशा पेरियानयागम को अमेरिका स्थित जॉन्स हॉपकिन्स सेंटर फॉर टैलेंटेड यूथ (Johns Hopkins CTY) द्वारा लगातार दूसरे वर्ष दुनिया के सबसे प्रतिभाशाली छात्रों की सूची में नामित किया गया है।   

 

Success Story महज 13 वर्ष की हैं नताशा

महज 13 वर्षीय नताशा पेरियानयागम, न्यू जर्सी में फ्लोरेंस एम गौडिनेर मिडिल स्कूल की छात्र है। उसने स्प्रिंग 2021 में जॉन्स हॉपकिन्स सेंटर फॉर टैलेंटेड यूथ (CTY) की परीक्षा भी दी, तब वह ग्रेड-5 की छात्रा थी। सूची को 76 देशों के 15,000 से अधिक छात्रों के ऊपरी-ग्रेड-स्तर के परीक्षणों के परिणामों के आधार पर तैयार किया गया है। 
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें
जानिए अपना दैनिक राशिफल बेहतर अनुभव के साथ सिर्फ अमर उजाला एप पर
अभी नहीं
एप में पढ़ें

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue